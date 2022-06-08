Mauston holds town hall to discuss sober-living house, downtown plans

Mauston residents had their chance to speak on a potential sober-living house in the city on June 7.

A town hall meeting held by city officials at Mauston High School’s auditorium covered the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown as well as hold an open forum regarding Joe’s Place Sober Living.

The city is looking to create two new tax increment financing districts (TIF or TID) in the central area to incentivize business development.

On May 10, the city imposed a one-year moratorium on boarding houses in the downtown area. No official action was taken by the city following the meeting.

“This was to give us time to complete the work that we’re doing on our zoning code update, affordable housing plan, and our creation of the new TIF district in the downtown area,” said city administrator Randy Reeg.

Ald. Vicki Wards began the meeting by explaining the concept of “edge cities,” which are cities with fast food restaurants, gas stations, car dealerships, and big box retail stores on the outskirts of the community. She said that this is important to economic development, but does not give a city a “sense of identity” or “local flair,” two qualities that a downtown central business district can provide.

“A traditional downtown, or central business district, is where you get your unique community identity, when people want to come to your town to explore what you have to offer,” Wards said.

Reeg said the plans to revitalize Mauston’s downtown area began in October of 2018. In 2019, city officials spent the year discussing updating the zoning code in the city, which he said became an issue for business development. The creation of downtown TIF districts was first introduced in May of 2020 and the zoning code has continued to be updated since then.

“We knew it was important to the community, important for our economic development and identity,” said Reeg.

Reeg also mentioned how the closure of two other TIF districts in the city would help create a fund for affordable housing. Issues surrounding low-income residency and homelessness were discussed throughout the meeting.

City officials and residents all addressed the substance abuse and alcoholism issues that impact Mauston and Juneau County as a whole.

Joe’s Place is a proposed eight-resident sober-living house at the former site of Two Sisters Catering in downtown Mauston. It would be a for-profit boarding house for people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse with focus on maintaining sobriety and becoming productive, independent citizens.

“I want to help people in recovery,” said Joe Hinzman, one of the owners of Joe’s Place and the prospective property manager of the house. “It’s pretty simple. We have a three-level building and we fell in love with it.”

Hinzman went on to explain the amenities of the building, as well as the cycle of treatment, imprisonment, and other trials and tribulations of people with substance dependence issues.

Residents of the city, including people in recovery, who supported Joe’s Place said that the high level of substance dependence and homelessness in the city and surrounding area brings a need for the facility. They questioned city officials about how the sober-living house would negatively impact business development and their level of commitment to stopping homelessness and substance abuse.

“Are we trying to stop something that could make us years ahead of other places in helping the problem instead of hiding it?” said Shannon Hardy, a Mauston resident who does outreach work around substance dependence.

One resident referred to his neighborhood as “the worst place in the world” and said that the city needs Joe’s Place. He said he sees substance dependence and poverty everywhere. Another asked a question regarding what the city’s issue was with a sober-living house that had resources to allow people in recovery to maintain sobriety.

“We are not trying to stop this project,” said Reeg in response. “We just are asking for time to complete the work we started and determine whether or not that location, in the central business district, in that building, is the best place for it.”

Mike Baker, a Tomah resident who is employed in Mauston, asked city officials if plans for the moratorium were in place when Hinzman and co-owners Andy Strachwsky and Jac Generalli were purchasing the building. Reeg said that such actions are usually taken in reaction to pending projects and are not proactive.

Reeg added that the conditional-use permit application submitted by Joe’s Place’s owners was paid for, but incomplete. On May 10, the Mauston City Council imposed the one-year moratorium. Reeg added that on May 25, the owners were refunded their conditional-use permit application fee.

“The council’s main concern is we have a downtown district that can make or break this town’s future,” said Wards. “That downtown district helps 4,500 people and more as time goes on. Joe’s Place can help eight. We did not create the problem we have today.”

Wards acknowledged the intelligence and good intentions of Joe’s Place’s owners, but reiterated their lack of a conditional-use permit and financial contingencies.

“We would love to have something like your program in the appropriate place in this town for the people that need it,” said Wards to the owners. “To make it as though the city is in the wrong and created this problem is not factual.”

Jenna Handberg, who lives in a rural area just outside Mauston, acknowledged the substance abuse issues in the community, but asked about possibly using a larger building in another area of town for this purpose.

Strachwsky cited the events center in the building as an example. It allows him and the others to attract entertainment acts that not only could help the residents, but the city as a whole.

“The only way a community will start removing the stigma from people in recovery is if they start interacting with them,” said Strachwsky. “That’s why we want the event center, so that we can bring in acts from all over the country and have them all be free to the community.”