Mauston issues one-year moratorium on boardinghouses in downtown area

Mauston has issued a one-year moratorium on boardinghouses in its downtown in hopes to bring more vibrancy to the area, but the move will delay the opening of a planned sober living facility.

On May 10, the city unanimously approved the adoption of a resolution issuing the temporary stoppage of boardinghouses in the Central Business District. The resolution said that the city is currently doing a housing study and looking to develop a tax increment financing (TIF) district in the downtown area.

Because of these efforts to revitalize, the City Council feels that added boardinghouses will create population density that could place a burden on public facilities and pose a "potential threat" to public health and safety due to underdeveloped facilities and gathering areas, according to the resolution.

"The rationale behind the moratorium is that the City of Mauston has been planning for a significant focus on downtown revitalization for at least two years," said City Administrator Randy Reeg in an email.

Reeg added that the city closed two TIF districts to create capacity for a new one downtown to help incentivize development in the area. The city is also looking to make updates to its zoning code. Closure of the previous two TIF districts will create a "fairly large fund" for affordable housing developments, according to Reeg.

The moratorium will delay the opening of Joe's Place Sober Living, a sober house for people with former substance dependence issues being re-introduced to society with newfound sobriety. Owners Andy Strachwsky, Jac Generalli, and Joe Hinzman were looking to open on July 1 at the former site of Two Sisters Catering, but will have to delay their opening following the stoppage.

"They said they have to review the redistricting of downtown," said Strachwsky, adding his frustration as to why he was not informed of the situation at an earlier time. "We were talking about the project two, three months ago."

Strachwsky also said that the moratorium happened before a scheduled May 25 meeting with the city regarding the project.

"We didn't even get a voice," said Strachwsky.

Roberta Bronecki, a clinical program director at Pine Valley Services in Mauston, offered support for Joe's Place Sober Living in an email to state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green. She said that housing for people in recovery is a need for the area and that the facility would have been "a step in the right direction".

Reeg said the moratorium was not about any specific project, but rather that the city is planning for significant revitalization in the downtown area.

"This moratorium is designed to give the City of Mauston time to finish these three large endeavors that will drive the revitalization of our downtown, and determine if any boardinghouses — regardless of who lives in them — belong in the Central Business District," said Reeg in an email.