Mauston making minor changes to Maughs Creek

Detrimental effects from the 2018 flood in Mauston have spurred the city to take on another project for its waterways.

Rob Nelson, public works director, said that culverts in Mauston's section of the creek are going to be increased in size. Also, new culverts will be added along with dredging and widening the ditch to accommodate high water flow.

The city unanimously approved the plan during its common council meeting on Aug. 9.

Culverts are tunnels carrying a stream or open drainage underneath a road or railroad. Maughs Creek, which is named after Milton Maughs, the city's founder, runs from the Town of Lindina and through Mauston prior to its terminus at the Lemonweir River.

"We lost houses and had multiple basement floods, so that was what really pushed it forward," said Nelson regarding the need for the project.

MSA Professional Services was approved to carry out the project, which will cost $235,150. Engineering costs for the project were $165,000, with the remaining amount needed for the labor. Nelson is hoping that the project, which began last week, can be completed by December 15.

This project, along with other projects that have addressed needs that arose from the 2018 flood, has received funding through $1.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the state.

The CDBG program is a federally-allocated program which aims to develop viable communities through housing, suitable living, and economic development, particularly that benefits low to moderate income people.

Purple Heart city proposition

Dennis Emery, Mauston's 1st District Alderperson, spoke at the meeting regarding the city becoming a Purple Heart city that honors former servicemen who received the award.

Emery was inspired by a weekend program in Necedah, where the village honored Purple Heart recipients by placing signs indicating it as a Purple Heart village at four entrances. He was then approached by a Mauston resident who said that the city should do the same thing.

Dennis Nielsen, the city's mayor who is also a military veteran, acknowledged the presence of veterans in the area, including Purple Heart recipients, and said that it is an idea the council will "take seriously" in the near future.