 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Mauston making minor changes to Maughs Creek

  • 0
Noe introduces Maughs Creek resolution

Mauston 6th District Ald. Richard Noe (right) introduces the resolution to make minor improvements to Maughs Creek while city clerk Nicole Lyddy listens.

 JOHN GITTINGS

Detrimental effects from the 2018 flood in Mauston have spurred the city to take on another project for its waterways.

Rob Nelson, public works director, said that culverts in Mauston's section of the creek are going to be increased in size. Also, new culverts will be added along with dredging and widening the ditch to accommodate high water flow.  

The city unanimously approved the plan during its common council meeting on Aug. 9. 

Culverts are tunnels carrying a stream or open drainage underneath a road or railroad. Maughs Creek, which is named after Milton Maughs, the city's founder, runs from the Town of Lindina and through Mauston prior to its terminus at the Lemonweir River.

"We lost houses and had multiple basement floods, so that was what really pushed it forward," said Nelson regarding the need for the project.

People are also reading…

MSA Professional Services was approved to carry out the project, which will cost $235,150. Engineering costs for the project were $165,000, with the remaining amount needed for the labor. Nelson is hoping that the project, which began last week, can be completed by December 15.

This project, along with other projects that have addressed needs that arose from the 2018 flood, has received funding through $1.4 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the state.

The CDBG program is a federally-allocated program which aims to develop viable communities through housing, suitable living, and economic development, particularly that benefits low to moderate income people.

Purple Heart city proposition

Dennis Emery, Mauston's 1st District Alderperson, spoke at the meeting regarding the city becoming a Purple Heart city that honors former servicemen who received the award.

Emery was inspired by a weekend program in Necedah, where the village honored Purple Heart recipients by placing signs indicating it as a Purple Heart village at four entrances. He was then approached by a Mauston resident who said that the city should do the same thing.

Dennis Nielsen, the city's mayor who is also a military veteran, acknowledged the presence of veterans in the area, including Purple Heart recipients, and said that it is an idea the council will "take seriously" in the near future.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Juneau County primaries set for August

Juneau County primaries set for August

Juneau County will have two races on the August primary ballot. Two Republican candidates each are running for Sheriff to replace departing incumbent Brent Oleson and Clerk of Circuit Court to replace Lori J. Lowe, who is also not running for re-election.

Wonewoc woman arrested on drug charges

Wonewoc woman arrested on drug charges

Jenna Bengston, a 41-year-old Wonewoc resident, was arrested on drug charges on Aug. 4 following a search warrant stemming from a criminal drug investigation conducted by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office and Wonewoc Police Department.

23rd annual JCEDC Waterfest set for August 6

23rd annual JCEDC Waterfest set for August 6

A family fun day at Castle Rock Park will be followed by a boat parade starting at The Dirty Turtle Restaurant in New Lisbon. The parade ends back at the park in time for a fireworks show.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News