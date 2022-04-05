Mauston man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Mauston man died early Tuesday morning after losing control of his vehicle and striking a tree, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash was reported just before 1:45 a.m. off U.S. Highway 12-16 near Morrissey Road in the town of Lemonweir, the Sheriff's Office said. According to the initial investigation, the 56-year-old driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was headed west on the highway when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.

The man, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, had serious injuries and died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash is being investigated by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, and the agency was assisted in its response by the Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Ambulance, Northside Mobil and the Juneau County Coroner.