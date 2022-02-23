Mauston police report increased calls for service

The Mauston Police Department reported 1,170 total calls for service in January 2022, an increase of 350 over the same period in 2021.

Mauston Police Chief Mike Zilisch gave a report to the Mauston Common Council on the department’s statistics for January during a meeting Feb. 22.

According to Zilisch, the increase is due to the department once again being fully staffed compared to January 2021, when the department was down four officers.

“Overall stats were up quite a bit in reference to 2021 to 2022 this year,” Zilisch said. “It is a growing trend that we’re increasingly busy. The biggest difference is that we saw an increase with the officers doing building contacts, community oriented policing, and then traffic stops. They’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”

Of the 1,170 incidents in January, 157 were traffic stops, 143 were responses consisting of community-oriented policing, and 535 were building checks.

Other high response volume categories include 26 calls for service for welfare checks, 21 responses for medical emergencies, 15 drug investigations and 15 crash investigations.

Equipment replacement

Members of the council voted to approve the purchase of a John Deere lawnmower a year earlier than scheduled in the city’s five-year capital plan due to “extraordinary circumstances.”

City Administrator Randy Reeg said the city had earmarked funds in the equipment replacement fund for use in 2023, but had sufficient funds in the account to cover the $22,750 purchase price this year.

“Due to the much longer leads times that have been associated with most products, coupled with continually escalating prices for almost all consumer goods—it is at least a good exercise of due diligence for us to consider whether or not we should accelerate the procurement of our next mower,” Reeg said. “Generally speaking, I’m not an advocate for deviating from our capital plan—especially after we’ve worked so hard over the last three years to make our planning and funding a more deliberate and solvent process. However, this does present an opportunity that we should at least evaluate.”

The city decided to purchase the mower after being approached by Mauston Equipment about a mower that had become available that would fit the city’s needs. Reeg said that besides longer lead times for nearly all products prices for equipment are also increasing, which makes the investment in the mower now a possibly “prudent investment.”

Other action

In other action before the council, the council:

Appointed Diane Dahl to the Tourism Association.

Approved vouchers in the amount of $1,927,634.41.

Announced the delay of the 2022 Northeast Street Project for one year due to a 30-40% increase in construction costs and a lack of funding to complete the project in 2022.

Approved the purchase of a safety trench box for an amount up to $8,500.

