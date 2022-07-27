 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mauston releases citation data for 2nd quarter, police data for June

The Mauston Police Department released its incident data for June and the city’s Area Municipal Court announced its collections from the second quarter of 2022.

According to the report from department Chief Michael Zilisch, the city totaled 1,377 law incidents in June, as well as 600 total traffic situations (warnings, violations, citations, crashes). Both totals are increases from May.

“It was a fairly close comparison to last year,” said Zilisch at the city’s common council meeting on July 26. “We had about 300 calls for service more. A lot of that had to do with some self-initiated activities by the officers, but for the most part, it was a pretty comparable comparison.”

The largest portion of the incidents reported in June were building checks, with 523. There were 210 traffic stops performed. Both of those numbers represented increases from May. One call was made reporting gunshots in the city.

Suspicious person calls went down by three since May, dropping from 38 to 35.

Seven car crashes received Mauston Police Department responses during June, and the department also reported 285 traffic violations and issued 97 total traffic citations.

Fines and fees

A report from the Mauston Area Municipal Court indicated that between Mauston, Necedah, New Lisbon, Lyndon Station, and the Town of Germantown, it collected just under $43,000 from fines and fees.

Mauston retained just over $26,000 of that money received, according to the report. The court processed 232 citations, including 125 traffic violations and 74 ordinance violations, as well as 33 juvenile tickets.

There were no citations given for operating while intoxicated (OWI) nor were any of the cases referred to the Juneau County Circuit Court.

Municipal Court Judge Mike Taake said at the meeting that 16% of those citations had “not guilty” pleas, which were all settled. He added that there were no trials.

Court appearances scheduled for June 15 were postponed until July 5 due to the tornado that hit the city on the 15th.

New solid waste ordinance

The council also unanimously approved an amendment to its Code of Ordinances regarding mandatory recycling and solid waste collection.

For single-family units, as well as two- to four-dwelling buildings, storage and collection containers kept outdoors can only be held in side- or rear-yard setbacks and adjacent to the building or structure on the property. However, this amendment does not preclude rules for placement of containers for collection.

Collection rules, which remain unchanged, state that containers must be placed for collection no more than 24 hours prior to scheduled pickup times, and all items not collected must be retrieved from the pickup area no more than 24 hours following collection.

