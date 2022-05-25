Mauston residents want better internet service; Lynxx presents fiber optic plan

Mauston residents are looking for better options for area internet service, citing issues including speed, outages, and rates.

The city received 214 responses to a recent survey about network issues, reliability, and options and addressed the topic at its May 24 meeting of the City Council. The majority of responses indicated that area internet service needs improvement. Just over 90% of respondents indicated they have broadband internet service and of those, 93% have it through two companies — Frontier Communications and Mediacom.

Just over 58% of survey respondents at least somewhat agreed with the notion that an investment of tax dollars should be considered to bring in additional residential internet provider options, while just over 82% at least somewhat disagreed with the notion that they were “generally happy” with internet options in the city.

“Usually when you ask about spending taxpayer dollars, you’re going to get equal numbers that say they agree and equal numbers that say they don’t agree,” City Administrator Randy Reeg said at the meeting. “I thought this was telling that people think we should consider this.”

Lynxx Networks, a telecommunications provider based in Camp Douglas, proposed a roughly $5.3 million project at the meeting for expanding internet options via fiber optics. Chris Heffel, a Lynxx representative, spoke to the council and mentioned how the company already serves much of the “critical infrastructure” in the city, including the city’s municipal building. The project proposal indicated that, if approved, would be completed in just over two years.

“We got constant calls from residents, so I said to Randy that we should sit down and talk about whether this is something we should look at,” Heffel said of providing expanded area residential network service. He added that the support for it was more favorable than he expected.

The fiber project would consist of over 1,700 additional locations in Mauston and surrounding townships, including 2,000 to 2,500 apartment units, according to Heffel. He added that the project would install 128 miles of fiber, including just over 29 “route miles,” or beneath roads, and 99 miles needed to access residences, citing that fibers often have to go to the backs of houses and apartment complexes.

“We’re looking at fiber to the home,” said Heffel. “We do it everywhere in our network. Camp Douglas, New Lisbon, the rural areas we serve. It’s the speed of light. It’s the most futureproof technology that’s out there. We have been using the same fiber in some areas for decades and plan on using it for many more.”

According to the proposal, the new fibers would be installed mostly in the towns of Lisbon and Lemonweir adjacent to Mauston, as well as expanded service in the city. Heffel added that fibers going from the roads to each residence can carry more traffic than all of what Lynxx’s current customers use.

“This project would bring gigabit internet to every home that’s already built and ready for 10-gigabit service,” said Heffel. “That fiber in the ground is capable of 100-gig or even more with just some electronics upgrades.”

After factoring in estimated subscribers, take rate (fees per subscriber), and amount charged per subscriber, Heffel said Lynxx would not be able to fund the entire project, which is why the company is seeking funds.

The proposal indicated that Lynxx would be able to pay $2,400 per location for the project, which would leave a $638 shortfall that would amount to just over $1.1 million in taxpayer contributions.

“Lynxx is in a good position to be the one to do it,” Heffel said of the fiber optic project.

No decision was made on the project at the meeting, and Reeg said the council will revisit the proposal in the near future.