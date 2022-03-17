Mauston School Board election preview

The Mauston School Board has three positions up for election this spring and four individuals are running. The election is April 5, and voting can be done in person or by absentee ballot.

School Board member positions in Mauston are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the three board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608- 847-5451.

Each of the candidates were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected. Candidates Tom Morris (I) and Rick Noe did not respond prior to the deadline for this article.

Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.

Betty Kryka (I)

In keeping with the mission of the Mauston School District, it is my goal to insure policy and budgetary alliance with the district’s vision for academic and vocational success for all of our students. This goal requires attention to successful implementation of plans to maintain the effectiveness of our staff, the working relationships with our parents and business communities, and the quality of our facilities. I recognize that the success of our district relies on a cohesive effort from all members of our school community, and wholeheartedly endorse our “One Team” concept.

Specific areas of focus for me are maintaining a safe learning environment for our students, including supporting efforts to address their mental health needs, finding creative ways to maintain quality staff amid a national and state shortage of certified teachers while recognizing the financial constraints of our rural district and maintaining efforts to develop multiple pathways for student success.

I am totally committed to providing the best we can for our kids. I want to thank the voting community for its past support, and ask for your continued support on April 5. Go, Eagles!

RJ Rogers (I)

My passion and focus is “everyone” gets an education. With my School Board experience I am an asset to Mauston and want to be re-elected to the board.

I strive to be one of the best districts in Wisconsin. We stayed in school during the pandemic with “out of the box thinking.” The board members, administrators, educators and staff are together “one team.”

Our new construction project will address the physical needs, for years, of the Mauston-Lyndon Station schools. Increasing educational opportunities will continue to grow and widen pathways of learning for our youth and staff.

I wish to be re-elected for these reasons: 1) Complete the building project. 2) Enhance the vision of our district. 3) Continue to “Move Forward,” our state motto.

I am a wife, mother of four daughters and grandmother of 12, with five children who will be or are in our school district. I want to make the school district better for our young people in Mauston and Lyndon Station so all can reach their educational goals.

I love being a school board member and I will utilize all my experience to make our district the “best” it can be. Thank you.

