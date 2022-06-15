Mauston tabs Vierbicher for housing analysis

Mauston is conducting a housing study and wants to address the city’s needs with regards to residence as part of its revitalization, and the City Council took a step with that on June 15.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve Vierbicher, a community development planning firm, to conduct a housing study and needs assessment from now through December.

Vierbicher’s study will cost the city $16,800 and will perform a litany of tasks over the next few months to determine the best routes for the city in its quest to improve housing quality.

“We’re leaving them with a clean slate,” said city administrator Randy Reeg. “As we’ve alluded to a couple times about discussions over the years leading up to this, anybody can tell you, ‘Yeah, there’s some housing needs in town.’ It’s all anecdotal. Ask 10 different people, you get 10 different answers.”

City 3rd District Ald. Leanna Hagen introduced the housing study bids and the motion to approve Vierbicher.

Reeg said that Vierbicher will analyze Mauston’s demographics, growth and population projections, do evaluation of current housing stock and related deficiencies, and offer suggestions of different types of housing needed in the city.

He added that the firm will conduct interviews with real estate agents, developers, the Mauston School District, lenders and possible business owners, as well as a few city residents to gauge perspectives for its analysis.

“Since we are going to have the housing fund, we really want the decisions and investment of those dollars to be based on hard data and science rather than conjecture,” said Reeg.

A letter from Katherine Westaby, a community development consultant with Vierbicher, to Reeg said that the firm plans to work with city staff to complete housing initiatives, compile demographic, geographic, and economic data, and analyze stock, trends, and projections with regard to area housing.

Vierbicher’s proposal lists demographics, present and future demand, analyses of conditions and supply of city housing, as well as potential, gaps, and financing opportunities as key items in the scope of its plan. The firm will make recommendations from that as well as public engagement from multiple entities in the city.

The firm plans to use the EASI (Engagement, Assessment, Strategy and Implementation) model to conduct its study.

Another area firm, MSA Professional Services, submitted a bid for the study, but the bid was not chosen due to a price difference of over $10,000.