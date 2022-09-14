Mauston VFW, high school recreate sign to honor Maughs

Mauston now has a new commemoration of its founder because of efforts from area veterans and students.

VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) McEvoy-Miller Post 2114, of which city mayor Dennis Nielsen is a member, decided to replace the original sign honoring Milton Maughs, the city's founder and a service veteran. The original sign was completed in 1964, but experienced weather wear and tear to the point in which the VFW decided it was time to remake it.

"We got together with a class at the school," said Jimmy Frisch, the VFW McEvoy-Miller Post 2114 commander. "We took the old one there and recreated it."

Mauston was originally named Maughs Town in 1856 by Maughs before he shortened it to its present name. The Mauston High School Golden Eagle Enterprises students were involved with making the sign.

"We just took it upon ourselves," said Nielsen. "They helped the (American) Legion (Post 81) put flags out on the cemetery and they just noticed that (original) sign was really tattered and was about to break in half."

Nielsen said that because of Maughs's status as the city's founder and a veteran, the VFW and Legion figured it would be appropriate to replace the sign. The organization contacted Mauston High School to make use of its laser wood carving machine.

Matthew Griffin, a technical education instructor at Mauston High School, led the group of eight students who were in charge of putting together the sign. The students digitized the details from the previous sign so that they could design the new one "as close as possible" to the original.

The students turned the initial image into vectors so that the computer would be able to make out the shape. They then set the tool paths on the computer to dictate how the machine would carve out the sign. One of the more painstaking processes was carving the letters, as the font from the initial sign was not automatically programmed into the machine.

"It took them two to three weeks just to digitize the letters," said Griffin.

Griffin and the students delivered the sign to the VFW in the high school commons.