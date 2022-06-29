Mauston woman participant in Alice in Dairyland contest

A 2014 Mauston High School graduate and Juneau County's Fairest of the Fair in 2016 placed second in the 2022 Alice in Dairyland contest.

Charitee Logan Seebecker was among the six finalists who competed for the state-paid job this year.

"Serving as the official ambassador for Wisconsin's farmers and processors would be a dream come true" Seebecker said in her statement prior last month's Alice in Dairyland finals. "Alice in Dairyland has been a role model to me since I first met an Alice at my county fair."

Seebecker was raised on her family's registered Holstein dairy farm, and was active with 4-H and the Future Farmers of America program. She is a 2018 graduate of UW-Platteville with a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture, communications, and marketing.

She currently works for the Wisconsin Holstein Association as the director of sales and membership and also enjoys time working as a news broadcaster at Hometown Life News in Tomah. Seebecker is the daughter of Timothy and Dawn M. Seebecker, of Mauston.

Juneau County is one of a few counties in the state which has yet to have an Alice in Dairyland winner. Seebecker is the first Mauston woman to become an Alice in Dairyland finalist since Sandra Bonner (formerly Hanson), then 21, competed for the 1972 Alice title in Fort Atkinson, which was won by Deborah Kaye Moser of Wausau.

The new Alice in Dairyland was chosen on May 21 at a finale banquet held at the Monona Terrace Convention Center in downtown Madison. The winner, Taylor Paige Schaefer, 22, a graduate of UW-Madison from Franksville, will officially begin on July 5. She succeeds Julia Christine Nunes, 24, of rural Tilden in Chippewa County.

The other contestants, all first-time finalists included: Amber Katherine Cafferty, 25, of Fountain City; Amelia Anne Hayden, 21, of Sharon; Courtney Elise Moser, 23, of Westby; and Samantha Josephine Schuessler, 23, of Antigo.