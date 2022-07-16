Mauston woodcarver earns honors at Madison art fair

A Mauston artist who specializes in wood carvings earned recognition for his work in Madison during the weekend of July 9-10.

J.J. (Jim) Lynes, who uses a variety of different woods for his designs, was awarded the "Best of Category, Wood" Blue Ribbon for his carvings at Art Fair Off the Square in the state's capital. He earned the recognition at a fair featuring roughly 140 artists with different forms of materials and work.

Lynes said that he was one of the Wisconsin artists set up on Martin Luther King Drive in Madison near Monona Terrace. Each artist was judged by their booth at the fair, and that each category had a winner, he said.

There were 11 categories, including wood, ceramics, glass, photography, painting, fiber, graphics, jewelry, mixed two-dimensional and three-dimensional, and sculpture.

He added that another art fair, Art Fair On the Square, featured artists from Wisconsin, as well as the rest of the United States and other parts of the world. The fair was open during the same days as Art Fair Off the Square and was located around the Capitol Square as well.

Oh Arts, an art gallery in Mauston, sells Lynes's works. One of the five owners of the gallery, Diane Dahl, lauded Lynes for his wood carvings and said he is much deserving of his recognition. She also said Lynes has taught art along with his creations.

"He is a great, nice guy and his skill is incredible," said Dahl. "He is just a top-notch artist and he works hard at it. He is one of those talented artists who works hard and deserves everything he gets."

Dahl said that during the summer time, when Lynes presents his works at different fairs and shows, his work comes and goes from Oh Arts.

"He is trying to support the gallery and we are trying to support him," said Dahl.

Works that Lynes has created include bird houses, Native American heads, carvings made using the texture of tree bark, and more intricate carvings such as one depicting a gold mine. Based on the amount of labor he puts into his projects, he has sold them from as low as $25 to nearly $10,000.

One of his bird houses has a human face with a large beard carved into it. The site of the human's mouth is where the birds enter and exit the house. He also carved a caricature of a smoking pipe to the side of the mouth-like entrance, for which he used wood from a white cedar tree branch.

Lynes said carving his bird houses range from roughly 90 to 120 hours of labor time.

The Native American head, which features many intricate carvings, was carved into butternut wood and was a 430-hour project, according to Lynes. He said the butternut grain allows for "a lot of detail."

A unique part of a cypress tree, the knee, was the basis for the mountainous portion of his gold mining carving. The knees usually grow around the tree and Lynes described them as "jutting out of the water" in swamps. For the houses on the 275-to-300 hour mine project, he used the bark from cottonwood trees.

Another face carving, the "Wood Spirit," was largely done based on the shape of the bark it was carved into. Because of Lynes' usage of the natural shape of the source to guide the project, he said this piece was less labor intensive, taking roughly a day to complete.

"The bark indicates what I might see in there to carve," said Lynes. "I made the hat with part of the bark. Not a full hat, but I can indicate it was a leather hat. You have to kind of work with what you've got."

Lynes used cottonwood bark again for the "Wood Spirit" and said it is easier material to carve than cedar or butternut.