Mile Bluff CEO, executives emphasize local care at community forum

Juneau County's centralized health provider wants to emphasize local care and more hands-on approaches to its patients.

Mile Bluff Medical Center CEO Dara Bartels, along with other organization officials, spoke at a community forum at The Lodge at Mauston's Two Elk Event Center on April 28 to highlight the organization's commitment to localized health care and operations. Bartels, who has been in her position since December, discussed the wide variety of services Mile Bluff offers that emphasizes the importance of a closer relationship with patients and Juneau County communities.

"It is probably the No. 1 importance when we look at our organization," Bartels said of the organization's localized nature. "We can touch, feel and make changes quickly when our community needs us to instead of looking back into 300, 900 miles away to make that decision. We're able to be nimble and do what our community and patients need us to do."

Bartels added that Mile Bluff's providers are able to work independently and figure out patient care strategies quicker and with more attention to detail because of its status as a small, community-based health provider.

We try not to put too many constraints on them," said Bartels.

Another major announcement from Bartels is the future building of a new Mile Bluff facility in Mauston to replace the current one. Bartels said the new facility will be in the same location because of federal regulations regarding rural health care.

Bartels, along with Vice President/Chief Operations Officer (COO) Scott Kniprath, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Becca Oetzman, Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Larson, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Angela Gatzke-Plamann, emphasized pride in their Wisconsin roots and contrasting personalities to create a balanced leadership structure that benefits Juneau County and its communities.

"When you're a big organization and you're trying to manage something from 100 or 200 or 300 miles away, you don't understand what that smaller community has to offer," said Kniprath. "When you have people that work here because they want to be here, they know what that community is about and they know how to tailor what they are doing to that community."

Kniprath acknowledged the wealth shift between smaller communities and large urban environments and added that Bartels will seek to create avenues of local financing for the organization, including doing business with local banks such as The Bank of Mauston.

"The doctor-patient relationship can be preserved such that the doctor is really tasked with and has his/her focus on taking care of the individual patient right in front of them at that moment and they're not worried about 100 different quality measures or all these other things that somebody from 400 miles away might be telling them they need to be doing," said Kniprath.

Mile Bluff Medical Center has five regional clinic locations and 12 total affiliated facilities. There are four clinics in Juneau County — Mauston, Necedah, New Lisbon and Elroy — along with one in Lake Delton in Sauk County. Phillips Pharmacy in Mauston and Raabe's Pharmacy in New Lisbon are also affiliated with Mile Bluff, as well as two nursing and rehabilitation centers in the county and a retirement community.

Efforts to foster good relationships with community organizations, businesses, schools and individuals, as well as Mile Bluff employees, are crucial to the organization's local success, according to Bartels. She said she and her leadership team want to have hands-on negotiations with those parties to ensure high-quality health care and community engagement.

Bartels has been in health care for 22 years, including three years with Mile Bluff. She spent her time with the organization as the CFO under former CEO James O'Keefe before taking over his position after his retirement on Dec. 1. Prior to her time with Mile Bluff, Bartels worked as an accountant for larger health corporations and said her desire to "touch the community" made those positions unsuitable for her.

"It has been awfully exciting," Bartels said of her time as CEO. "I have put my team in place and it's allowed me to get out into the community and do the relationship building that is extremely important for our small organization."

She added that independence is a crucial portion of her strategy, as well as transparency regarding changes within the organization.