Mill Haven Foods acquired by Texas-based Select Milk

A large dairy producer in Juneau County is now under new ownership after being acquired by a Texas company.

Mill Haven Foods, a New Lisbon-based provider known for its expertise in flavoring and product development, was acquired by Select Milk on June 21. Select Milk is a dairy company based in Dallas, Texas, that is known for its production of Fairlife, a lactose-free milk sold throughout the United States.

"It's just about getting the right people around you, getting professionals around you," said Brian Slater, CEO of Mill Haven Foods. "After touring some of their (Select Milk's) facilities, just seeing their processes and how they put things together. (Slater's wife) Hollie and I have pretty much built this company, but eventually, you need help."

According to a release from Brian Slater, Mill Haven Foods, which has been in operation since 2010, has provided dairy ingredients, customized blended products, and "ultramodern" packaging. The company is an approved supplier for all sports nutrition brands. He said that Select Milk can help bring Mill Haven's products to a broader base.

"This is a great opportunity for our communities and our employees," said Slater.

Select Milk has been in operation since 1994 and has more than 100 family-owned dairies, 20 wholly-owned subsidiaries, and eight joint ventures with other food and beverage producers. The company is a partner in eight processing plants throughout the country and produces a wide array of dairy products. It generated over $2 billion in annual revenue and produced over 9 billion pounds of milk in 2021.

"At Select, we are delighted to welcome the Mill Haven Foods team and the wealth of knowledge they bring to our dairy family. With the acquisition of Mill Haven, we are strengthening our position in the U.S. and expanding our ability to deliver a wide variety of dairy products to our consumers when and where they want," said Select Milk CEO Rance C. Miles in the release.

Mill Haven has locations in New Lisbon and Tomah, and Slater said in a statement that the acquisition will give Mill Haven "the opportunity to expand as we need to do." Both locations have considered expansion, according to his statement.

"It opens the door for more opportunities for growth," he said.

The acquisition will allow Mill Haven to be more efficient and faster in bringing what Brian Slater calls its "unique blending and packaging" capabilities to a wider customer base.

"Their vision is the same vision that we have," said Slater about Select Milk. "They have people that have built facilities before and know equipment really well."

Select Milk's acquisition of Mill Haven Foods will not adversely impact the current employees of Mill Haven, according to Slater. He said that the move will provide advancement opportunities from within for current employees.