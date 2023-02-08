A Tomah resident who had been missing since late December and was later found deceased is now determined to have died from hypothermia.

Expansive ground search operations were conducted on Jan. 18 in the area near the Tomah Walmart. Felicia J. Wanna's body was discovered as a result of this search nearly 1½ miles from the store in a remote area in the Township of La Grange in Monroe County. The investigation into her disapperance around the turn of the year, revealed that she died from hypothermia due to exposure to the elements.

According to a Feb. 7 release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Wanna's family called the department for a welfare check on Jan. 2, having not seen nor heard from her since Dec. 29, 2022. Attempts to contact Wanna were unsuccessful following the request.

The Ho-Chunk Police Department opened an investigation and after further investigative options were attempted, the department determined that Wanna was near the Walmart in Tomah on Dec. 29. Video footage from security cameras in the same area allowed the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to confirm her presence there around 7:20 p.m. that day.

She left the area "under her own free will", but did not have her vehicle or cell phone with her, as a known party had taken both to La Crosse, according to the investigation. This is the last confirmed sighting of Wanna, despite reports of other sightings received by the department.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Ho-Chunk Police Department with the investigation were the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, Tomah, La Crosse, and Eau Claire police departments, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, K-9 rescue search squads, Oakdale Fire Department, The Salvation Army, and Rapid Search and Rescue assisted with the search operation for Wanna.