National Night Out comes to Juneau County for the first time

Juneau County residents had the opportunity to meet with members of various emergency responders in Necedah earlier this week.

The village's Lions Park hosted the county's first-ever National Night Out from 4-9 p.m. on Aug. 2. Members of law enforcement, emergency medical response, and fire departments from throughout the county arrived at the park to meet with area residents, demonstrate equipment, and educate people on some of the intricacies of their professions.

Lee Ann Heiden, the Necedah Chamber of Commerce Secretary, said that the event was designed to help county residents, particularly children, get familiar with staff members from those departments and learn to foster friendly, community relationships with them. Heiden also helped to set up a National Night Out in Dodge County during her time living there.

"It's an awesome event," said Heiden. "It will grow year by year. There will be more things. When I said I wanted to do it here, I imagined a fire truck or two, an ambulance, and now, it's blossomed into more than I expected it to be."

Shortly after the event officially began, a UW Health Med Flight helicopter landed in a former baseball field in the park adjacent to the area where the event occurred. Upon landing, the medical staff aboard the chopper opened it up for residents to look inside and learn about medical equipment and staff operations.

"I think it's a privilege to be able to come and show," said Craig Tschautscher, the UW Health doctor aboard the helicopter. "We get to fly and serve the region. It's kind of nice to be able to share what we do so people understand, when we come, what we can provide and the good we can do for the area."

Tschautscher also thanked area emergency medical staffs from the county for their work and initial responses. EMS staff from Mauston, Camp Douglas, and New Lisbon all appeared at the event.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office had deputies at the event, as well as Undersheriff Andrew Zobal, who is running to replace current Sheriff Brent Oleson in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 9.

Along with face-to-face interactions and information on operations, the department displayed some of its equipment, including an armor vest, "less-lethal" weaponry, and its tactical vehicle.

"It feels great," said Zobal of the event. "This is the first one that Juneau County has hosted and we got a great turnout. We look forward to an even better turnout next year. Thanks to everybody for coming out," he said.

Steven Johnson, Zobal's opponent in the election, also attended the event with his fiancee, Shelly.

"I think it's a great idea to show the public what their first responders are all about," said Johnson. "The amazing men and women who take care of the county here. Great time. A lot of people."

Johnson also mentioned how the National Night Out served as an opportunity for people to get to know area law enforcement officers in a setting outside of their occupation.

Kyle Walker, the City of New Lisbon Police Department Chief, arrived at National Night Out with Bongo, his K-9 dog.

"This is a good event for communities within the county and surrounding areas," said Walker. "Great way for us to show some transparency, as well as be involved with the community. For people to approach us and see what we're doing and promote the profession as a whole. Great icebreaker for a lot of people that may not know the entirety of what we do or what the K-9s are capable of."

The sheriff's office also brought one of their own K-9s, Timo. Other law enforcement agencies at the event included the Necedah Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Fire and rescue departments from Camp Douglas, Necedah, and New Lisbon were also at the event and eventually held a demonstration on how to extricate people trapped in wrecked vehicles. A totaled vehicle with a light pole on top was used to show the demonstration.

"Main thing we're trying to show is the collaboration with all the EMS and fire services," said James Newlun, the Camp Douglas Fire and Rescue Chief. "The type of equipment that is available in our county. We also have some state resources that are here, the Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. Our law enforcement partners as well. It's just a huge opportunity for all of us to get together, have something with our community that the kids and families can all come out, get a chance to see what we do and what we're all about."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's La Crosse Chapter, also came to National Night Out. Mike Kurz, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the NOAA, talked about storm preparation and had pamphlets for different weather events, as well as a wheel-spin game in which he asked the spinner a question regarding the weather event in which the spinner landed.

"We want to promote weather safety, first and foremost," said Kurz. "Summertime brings all the different kinds of weather hazards, from heat to severe thunderstorms, we get it all. We want to help people recognize the threats and understand how to stay safe."

Cari Olson, a longtime owner of therapy dogs, brought her current two dogs, Chilly and Mojo, to Lions Park. Taylor Stout, the Mental Health Navigator at Necedah High School, helped Olson promote the importance of the dogs. Olson said that the dogs have been used to help ease the minds of children, college students, and even prisoners.

"We bring them into the schools sometimes, and kids love petting them," said Stout. "It's good for their mental health to pet the dog and it's just a nice thing that we bring into the school."

Upcoming Run/Walk

On Aug. 6, Lions Park will be the starting point of the 10th Annual Real Freedom Run/Walk. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and is meant to raise awareness and funding to help stop human trafficking. Michelle Christensen, one of the event organizers, attended National Night Out and promoted the upcoming event.

The run/walk will also feature an art, craft, and vendor fair with over 35 vendors. There also will be a pancake breakfast hosted by the Necedah Lions Club and a food truck for lunch. The entire event will run from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Events for children include a petting zoo and face painting.

Runners will have three choices for the event. They can do a 5K run, 10K, or a half-marathon.

"Great day of awareness to fight human trafficking and educate the community on the importance of that for our local communities," said Christensen.

New Lisbon officer receives D.A.R.E. award

Kevin Weinshrott, a New Lisbon Police Department officer, was the recipient of the 2022 Wisconsin D.A.R.E. (Drugs Abuse Resistance Education) Officer of the Year at the annual D.A.R.E. Conference in Sturgeon Bay. Weinshrott has been a D.A.R.E. officer throughout his 20-plus-year tenure with the department, according to Walker.