Nearly $325K in investments revitalize Lions Park in Mauston

Mauston has done much work to revitalize one of its parks which now has three newer recreational facilities to show for itself.

Lions Park, just southeast of the downtown area, recently finished construction of a large play area where the city held a ribbon cutting on May 24. The new play area, which cost roughly $150,000, is the last component of a series of improvements to the park.

“We’re really glad to see this park come to the city of Mauston,” said Cassie Lydon, president of the Mauston Chamber of Commerce.

City Administrator Randy Reeg said that the play area has been finished for “a while” and has been actively used, but the city wanted to hold the ceremony to commemorate the people involved in bringing the new structure to Lions Park. He thanked the Lions Club for using funds from an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the city to purchase the play area, as well as the family of former Mayor Larry Taylor, who passed away in 2016, for donations.

“It’s all about everybody coming together and pitching in and making that happen,” said Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen. “It takes a team of people to make it happen. It isn’t just the Chamber (of Commerce), the Lions (Club), or the city. It’s everybody together for the sake of the kids and all the people that utilize the parks.”

The tennis courts underwent renovations totaling nearly $175,000, which included adding pickleball areas. Reeg said the work on the tennis courts was in conjunction with the Mauston School District.

A splash pad paid for by donations from former Mauston residents Howard and Charlotte Ganther was added two years ago and reopened on May 24. The Ganthers are now deceased, according to Nielsen.

Children were using the splash pad and the play area at the time of the ribbon cutting, and Reeg selected one of them, Audrey Jean Parks, to help him cut the ribbon.

“In addition to the playground, we’ve done a lot of investment in this park over the last several years,” said Reeg.

Mike Taake, the Mauston Area Municipal Court judge who also is chairperson of the city’s Board of Park Commissioners, said that the board is starting an organization, called Friends of the Park, to monitor the city’s parks and gather ideas on how to maintain and improve them. Taake added that the organization will look for members via social media, along with asking attendees at the ribbon cutting to consider joining.

Nielsen added that the Ganthers donated money to the city and for the building at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“His whole life’s earnings went for the future of everybody else,” said Nielsen.

Reeg added that park bathrooms were reopened on May 24 after being shut down for a week due to defacing.