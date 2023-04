A Necedah resident was arrested for his fourth charge of operating while intoxicated (OWI) on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, Timothy Daley, 66, was stopped by a state trooper for a traffic violation. Court records indicate Daley was not wearing his seatbelt.

The trooper observed signs of impairment and administered a field sobriety test. Daley was charged with OWI following the assessment.