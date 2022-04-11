Necedah, Royall, New Lisbon pass referendums in spring election

Three school districts in Juneau County passed referendums during the April 5 spring election, with three out of four school ballot questions throughout the county being approved.

Necedah, Royall and New Lisbon school districts all received a boost from area voters for various improvements and maintenance expenses in the districts. Six districts also elected board members, including two of the three that passed referendums.

Voters elected Tom Morris, R.J. Rogers, and Betty Bader Kryka to the Mauston School Board with vote counts of 634, 573 and 561, respectively.

Royall's capital referendum, which approved $10.9 million in general obligation borrowing after passing on a 500-to-330 vote, will go towards a litany of improvements in the district. The funding will help build a new gymnasium that will be used by the middle and high schools as well as a secure entrance and offices that will connect Royall Middle/High Schools to Royall Elementary/Intermediate Schools.

"Everything will connect from the middle school/high school to the elementary," said Melanie Benson, Royall's administrative assistant. "The (original) middle school gym will be turned into a multi-purpose room, most likely a wrestling room."

Other improvements from the referendum include a performing arts center addition at the middle/high school, classroom renovations and purchasing furnishings, fixtures and other equipment. Code and capital maintenance and accessibility compliance updates will be funded as well.

For the open seats on the Royall School Board, voters elected Sara Palamaruk (581 votes) and Ryan Preuss (552).

New Lisbon School District voters passed a non-recurring operating referendum with 467 voters in support and 258 opposed. It will allow the district to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $1 million each year from the 2022-23 school year through 2025-26.

"The successful referendum vote reinforces the partnership between the school district and the community, and continues to show support of the students and staff by providing them a safe, engaging and productive educational environment," Superintendent Adam Englebretson said in a letter to district supporters.

Englebretson added that referendum dollars will go to maintaining facilities and providing students the necessary resources needed to be successful. The district website lists improvements slated for HVAC, flooring and roofing. Parking lot improvements and secure entrances will also be funded. Referendum money will also be used to maintain a wide array of elective courses and smaller class sizes.

The district voters also elected Eileen Bunker (418), Thomas Lowe (403), and Kevin Weinshrott (381) to its open board seats.

A similar referendum to that of Royall passed in the Necedah School District. General obligation bonds of just under $11 million will be issued to the district for renovations to expand career and technical education and at Necedah Elementary School. Building systems and security will be addressed as well as site and infrastructure improvements.

Voters in the district turned down an operating referendum in a close election, with 462 no votes to 451 yes votes. The question was whether or not the district should be authorized to exceed the revenue limit by $950,000 per year through 2025-26.

Board members were elected in three other school boards throughout the county. Two new members were elected to the Hillsboro (James Slama with 305 votes and Mary Jo Onsager with 278), Tomah (Catey Rice with 1,265 and James C. Newlun with 1,211) and Nekoosa (David Schmidt with 848 and Darin L. Olson with 818) school boards.