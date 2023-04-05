Juneau County voters had a busy 2023 spring election, with numerous races in municipalities and school districts taking place alongside the statewide Supreme Court election.

The Necedah Area School District had possibly the highlight of the election countywide, as it passed a $7 million general obligation bonds referendum. In the statewide court race, Janet Protasiewicz handily defeated Daniel Kelly, but Kelly won Juneau County by 996 votes.

Despite a few residential concerns regarding communication from the school district about the referendum, the Necedah Area School District's extra funding measure passed by a margin of 854-760. The district covers the Village and Town of Necedah, as well as areas of the Towns of Armenia, Clearfield, Cutler, Finley, and Germantown.

Five of the county's six villages held elections for village president and trustees. Tracy Kemp and Scott Carter won two-candidate president races in Camp Douglas and Necedah, respectively. The president candidates in Hustler (Dean Duescher), Lyndon Station (Edward Welsh), and Wonewoc (Don Hubele) all won unopposed.

Kemp defeated challenger Nicole Lyddy by 30 votes (88-58) and Carter beat Huckleberry Ulbricht 170-80.

Camp Douglas, Necedah, and Wonewoc all elected three trustees. Katie Kopplin, Paula Caucutt, and Chloris Lowe were the top vote-getters in Camp Douglas. Lori Murphy, Charles Krupa, and Donald Jackson were unopposed in Necedah, as were Kathy Kucher, Matthew Schmidt, and Tonia Schumann in Wonewoc.

Ben Woggon and Tyler Lee went unopposed for two Hustler trustee seats and Rebecca Coley had no opposition for Lyndon Station trustee.

Thirteen townships each had elections for two board supervisor seats. Of those, only two had more than two candidates. Kris Parker and Kim Parrett were the top finishers of four challengers for Town of Armenia board supervisors. Nathan Bell and Nancy Walker finished comfortably ahead of Alan Lanners in the Town of Fountain.

Armenia also had a two-candidate race for board chair, in which Bob Owens defeated Grafton Hull Jr., 148-101. John Burch closely knocked off Dennis Krejci, 195-185, for Town of Lemonweir chair.

Betsy Taylor was elected town clerk in Seven Mile Creek, defeating challenger Laura Marie Mata, 77-37. Nicole Clark narrowly beat Lori Scully, 72-63, for the town clerk seat in Marion.

One seat on the Royall School District board was on the ballot. Melissa Murray won a contested race with challenger Thomas Trepes, 281-244. Four candidates ran a close election for two open seats on the Wonewoc-Union Center School District board.

Jon Woolever and Chad Schmidt received 240 and 197 votes, respectively, to win the open seats. Challengers Sabrina Benish and Laura Brockman finished very close behind with 195 and 192.

Along with the Supreme Court race, the state had three questions on the ballot, including two referendums related to cash bail and release conditions before conviction based on a charged person's criminal history. The other was a public opinion poll on whether able-bodied, childless adults should provide proof of employment-seeking prior to receiving government assistance. Juneau County voters overwhelmingly voted "yes" on all of these.

More information on Juneau County elections is on the county's website.