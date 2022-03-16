New Lisbon school district election preview

The New Lisbon School Board has three positions up for election this spring and seven individuals are running. The election is April 5, and voting can be done in person or by absentee ballot.

School Board member positions in New Lisbon are elected at-large. The three candidates with the highest vote totals out of the six candidates running will fill the three board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, contact the district at 608-562-3700.

Each of the candidates were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected. Candidates Jamie Bennett, Heather Flietner and Bryanna Moravek-Miller did not respond prior to the deadline for this article.

Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.

Eileen Bunker

As a former New Lisbon High School graduate and a lifetime resident of the New Lisbon School District, I have a passion for our school district. My three children also graduated from New Lisbon and now my grandchildren are currently attending.

Last year, after 37 years, I retired from New Lisbon Schools. Beginning my career as a substitute aide, I was soon hired as a fulltime aide, transitioned to be the high school secretary, and then became the administrative assistant to the superintendent, where I worked closely with the staff and the school board. I have the historical background of the school and I understand policies and procedures.

While all duties of a board member are important, if elected, I would like to become very involved with the finance committee. My background in finance is not only having worked in banking for several years, but also in balancing all the district's bank accounts for many years. It is crucial the board be accountable for taxpayers' money.

New Lisbon Schools must continue to grow and become an even better school than it is today. We need to graduate students who will become responsible, successful adults, and who will be our leaders of tomorrow.

Thomas Lowe

I have had an interest in the school board for many years and feel now is the right time for me to seek election. I am a life-long resident of the New Lisbon School District and have three children; one who attends school in the district now, and two younger children who will be attending New Lisbon schools in the near future. I feel now is a good opportunity to get more involved in the decision-making and the future direction of the district.

I currently work for the local telephone company and therefore feel with my professional career background in the trades that I can help with planning and resolving a lot of the infrastructure issues that the district is facing. With that being said, keeping up with technology is an ongoing issue in any school district. I have a good knowledge and background to help the district keep moving forward and to keep pace with the fast-moving technology issues the district is dealing with right now.

I encourage everyone to get out and vote on April 5, and I would like to wish good luck to all of my fellow candidates.

Mark Toelle

I served as New Lisbon’s Elementary principal since 2005, retiring last August after 16 years. My wife Christy, a New Lisbon graduate, is employed as a 4K teacher in New Lisbon. We had six children that graduated from New Lisbon and have six grandchildren that are or soon will be New Lisbon students.

Some of you may also know me as an active member of the New Lisbon Lions Club, serving our community in a voluntary role, or as an alderman on the New Lisbon City Council.

Having worked at the school I take great pride in it and enjoy seeing the many successful kids in our community that we have educated, including my own.

As a candidate I will continue to make it a great place for kids, prepare all students for a successful future, ensure fiscal responsibility in all areas of the district, share my working knowledge of all aspects of the district with the school board, be an advocate for the wellbeing of students and staff, and listen to the community members and help guide the district to meet the ever changing needs.

I can be contacted by e-mail at mwt22@yahoo.com or phone 608-548-8925. I would very much appreciate your vote for school board.

Kevin Weinshrott (I)

I have been a resident of New Lisbon for 20 years. I have been working closely in the schools over those 20 years. My wife Alicia is an alumna of New Lisbon and my two children go to New Lisbon Schools — one is in 7th grade and one is in 4th grade.

I have been a member of the School Board for two terms and am looking forward to being re-elected for a third term. Since being on the School Board I have been a general member for one term and I am currently the Treasurer. We as a School Board are paying off the athletic field referendum early, saving the taxpayers $97,000 in interest and paying the loan off four years early.

I am looking forward to continuing my work on the School Board by working with administration to update our K-12 curriculum and addressing mental health of students and improving staff workplace wellness. Our school report card has improved and it is my goal to continue to encourage our staff and students while enhancing our expectations so all students are college, career and community ready.

