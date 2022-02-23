New Lisbon School District hosts information meetings as referendum nears

As election day nears the New Lisbon School District is holding informational meetings to inform and persuade voters on their plans for a $1 million per year referendum.

New Lisbon District Administrator Adam Englebretson met with residents in the town of Lisbon Feb. 17 to present the district’s idea and answer questions. The meeting was the fourth informational meeting in a series of 10 meetings, with additional dates upcoming at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the New Lisbon School District, at 6 p.m. March 8 at the Germantown Town Hall, at 7 p.m. March 8 at the Clearfield Town Hall, at 7 p.m. March 9 at the town of Orange and at 7 p.m. March 16 at the New Lisbon School District.

The district is asking to exceed the revenue limit by $1 million per year for four years, starting with the 2022-2023 school year and concluding in the 2025-2026 school year, with the funds going towards ongoing educational programming, instructional technology, security upgrades and maintenance of facilities and grounds.

“One of the most concerning are our roofs… there are whole seams eroded and the erosion is letting in water,” Englebretson said. “This is where all of our students come in and eat, elementary students come in for PE.”

Englebretson said the roof over the band and choir room is facing similar issues, with the rooftop coverings tightening and the masonry around the roof starting to break down. The roof, which is under warranty after being replaced 10-12 years ago, would be replaced if the referendum passes. Funding from the referendum would cover the labor and maintenance, which are not included under the warranty.

“It’s not a safety concern right now, but I don’t want it to become one in the future,” Englebretson said.

As the roof in being replaced the district wants to simultaneously replace 20-25 year old rooftop units, while also adding humidity control to the units as moisture is causing rust on some equipment.

Funds from the referendum would be used to make parking lot improvements on the district’s three parking lots, including the main parking lot, the bus drop off and pick up, and the front parking lot where parents pick up and drop off. As the front parking lot is located on a city street, the repairs to that lot would be handled in collaboration with the city of New Lisbon.

“The lots are aging, they were replaced in 1999,” Englebretson said. “They’re blacktop. The expected lifespan of blacktop isn’t 23 years.”

Englebretson said the district is patching the lots, but each time they patch they are pushing the problem into the future as the issues, like spidering of the blacktop, come back larger each time.

Other maintenance projects include the replacement of flooring in several areas within the building. Englebretson said the carpet, which was also installed in 1999, is rated for 10 years but lasted for 22 years.

“We’re happy that we were able to keep it going… but it’s starting to fray, starting to curl, starting to roll,” Englebretson said. “We would lay down carpet squares, and then we will be able to replace small portions at a time.”

Funds from the referendum would be used to upgrade the software for the district’s operating systems, including the system for the clock, bells and the security scheduler. Englebretson said the system is from 1994 and uses a tape deck, which is no longer able to be updated.

“When the time changed over this year, it didn’t update with it because they no longer support (the system),” Englebretson said. “The hardware can still be used, it’s just the software that needs to be switched over.”

If the referendum passes teachers in the district will receive instructional technology upgrades in the form of computers and smart panels. The teachers are using computers and smart boards that are about 10 years old, and the district is facing issues with updating the software for the devices due to age.

Englebretson said the district hopes to use the funds to further expand the amount of elective opportunities for students while also expanding the availability of classes that offer college credits in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin system and Western Tech colleges.

The district is operating under a previous referendum through the end of the 2021-2022 school year, passed in 2018, which allows the district to exceed the revenue limit by $525,000 per year for the four years. Using the funds from the 2018 referendum the district added security cameras, replaced kitchen freezers and coolers, added additional ventilation in class rooms, and replaced some sections of the rooftop.

According to Englebretson, taxpayers in the New Lisbon School District are entering a “financial window of opportunity” due to the previous referendum expiring and the district paying off additional debt from the athletic field referendum using state aid.

The district’s portion of the mill rate in 2022 is $8.20 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $8.24 in 2021. Englebretson said that even if the referendum passes taxpayers should still see a lower mill rate over the four years covered by the referendum, predicting rates of $7.98 in 2023, $8.14 in 2024, $7.89 in 2025 and $7.79 in 2026.

