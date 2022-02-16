New Lisbon schools see savings from new IT company, announce scheduling changes

The New Lisbon School District took a new approach to IT support for the 2021-2022 school year by signing a contract with Dependable Solutions, an IT team based out of Prairie du Chien, for services.

Dependable Solutions owner Joe Ruskey provided an update to the New Lisbon Board of Education on the team’s work during a meeting of the school board Feb. 14.

According to Ruskey, the team has saved the district about $17,600 so far as a result of projects implemented during the current school year. The savings includes a $5,600 rebate from old, unused equipment that was shipped to a vendor and $2,000 from the IT professionals at Dependable Solutions taking over management of the district’s firewall. The district received a grant for $10,000 to conduct an internal/external cyber security scan that the team performed with 100% of the costs reimbursed.

“It hadn’t been done and (the district) were going to lose the money come March 15,” Ruskey said.

District Administrator Adam Englebretson said the district is pleased with the work done so far.

“We’ve been really happy with them,” Englebretson said. “The response time is really good, tickets are going really well.”

Dependable Solutions is now looking at on site educating for teachers and staff in the district, including having staff on site during a professional development day in the next month. Ruskey said the company is also developing a five-year budget to be used as a guideline for the district to ensure technology does not become outdated.

Scheduling changes

Elementary Principal Scott Hickey said New Lisbon Elementary is undergoing some scheduling changes as the school attempts to reduce lunch time and give educators more prep time during the day.

“There was a discrepancy of prep time based on grades… some get 60 (minutes), some are as low as 34,” Hickey said. “At the elementary the new average is 61 minutes.”

Hickey said the changes allow more time within the school day for teachers to “collaborate with grade level peers,” and that all educators will have a minimum of 90 minutes during the week where they are given time without students present for prep.

Included in the changes is a reduction in the amount of time spent during lunch, which Hickey said was needed to allow additional cleaning time after and between meals.

Other actions

In other action before the board, the board:

Approved invoices in the amount of $317,660.34.

Announced Tom Andres as the New Lisbon Distinguished Alumni for 2022. Andres graduated from New Lisbon in 1966 and went on to serve as superintendant at several Wisconsin school districts. Andres is the second recipient of the award, with last year’s award going to Broadway actress Linda Balgord-Fenton.

Approved a partnership with finance attorney’s Quarles and Brady in preparation for the district’s upcoming referendum.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

