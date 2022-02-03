New sporting goods store opens in Necedah

A new sporting goods store is now open in Necedah that owners Carla and Darin Kiesling describe as a “mini Cabela’s without the cost.”

Located at N9246 Highway 80 in Necedah, Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods offers camping supplies, new and used guns, ammunition, firearm accessories, hunting supplies, fishing supplies for anglers, ice fishers or bow fishers, bait and seeds.

“People are still learning about us,” Carla said. “But we want to be their one stop shop for hunting and fishing.”

The Kiesling’s opened the store in November after a seven-month process where they originally considered opening a bar and grill, but eventually decided a sporting goods store was a better fit. Carla is from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and grew up with hunting, fishing and the outdoors while Darin has been local to Necedah since age 5 and has been hunting and fishing his whole life.

Prior to opening the store Darin worked in HVAC for 20 years and then moved to the Public Works Coordinator position at the village of Necedah, a position he still holds. Carla previously operated a dog grooming business.

“If I have to work for the next 20 years, I want to do something I really enjoy,” Carla said about opening the business.

The Kiesling’s say their store fills a need in the community as there were no other stores like it in the village or town of Necedah. Carla said she hopes the store can help the community and make a positive impact.

Besides sporting goods and related merchandise, Stars and Stripes is offering concealed carry classes with the first class from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 6. The course satisfies the requirements for a Wisconsin Concealed Carry Permit and will be taught by a NRA Certified pistol instructor. Those interested can sign up by emailing snslockednloaded@gmail.com or by calling 608-565-3278. The class costs $85 and class size is limited.

Stars and Stripes is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 6-10 a.m. Sunday. For more information search Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods on Facebook.

