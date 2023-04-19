The Juneau County Board officially voted to appoint Jean Schultz as the health department’s new officer at its meeting Tuesday morning, after a supervisor was declared out of order for interrogating her.

The Juneau County Health Department is led by an officer and a supervisor. A health officer is required to be employed by the county per Wisconsin state statutes. The department organizes community health resources, provides immunizations and monitors environmental concerns like rabies and lead.

“I’m interested in looking at the holistic approach to public health. That’s what I’m bringing in,” Schultz told the Star-Times. “We’ve learned a lot from the COVID pandemic to see barriers to how people access care and receive it, and we know now how to address those.”

Schultz is currently earning a doctorate in education at UW-Stevens Point. She received her master’s degree in science at UW-Parkside. Schultz has previously worked for the Milwaukee Health Department, the Polk County Health Department and the state of Minnesota.

District 21 Supervisor Aimee Stieve quickly began presenting questions, instructing Schultz to only answer yes or no. She first asked if Juneau County should continue to administer mRNA COVID vaccines, then followed up by asking if shutting down businesses is necessary should another health emergency be declared.

Schultz responded yes then attempted to answer the second question, stating that it depended on what type of emergency it was and what state law called for.

“I’m not talking about the specifics, and just say ‘yes’ or ‘no.’ Do you think that’s acceptable?” Stieve interjected.

She began to ask a third question, questioning Schultz about the World Health Organization, before Chairperson Timothy Cottingham declared Stieve was out of order.

The vote passed 20 to 1, with Stieve against appointing Schultz.

The former health officer, Amanda Dederich, left the department early this year after serving there for four years. She has since joined the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as a Public Health Workforce director.

Schultz expressed that Dederich had been proactive in reaching out to her to offer advice and guidance, which made her transition to Juneau County much easier than anticipated. Schultz began the job in March.

“(Dederich) created a great culture here, and I love the stuff that’s already been established in Juneau County,” she said. “The Community Action Teams, the Uber program... It was appealing for me to come here, because they’re willing to invest in programs. It’s baby steps, and there’s so much more we can do.”

Necedah fire update

Schultz later advised the board that the local fire departments, land and water resources, emergency management and the health department are all monitoring the effects of the 100-acre wildfire that occurred in Necedah last week.

A number of environmental and health concerns could develop at the site of the fire. Currently, the county is in the process of testing the groundwater for contamination with results expected in one to two weeks.

The health department went door-to-door on Saturday to speak with residents who could be impacted. Sixty-five cases of water have also been distributed.