The Juneau County Board adopted a new floodplain ordinance to meet state requirements at its meeting Tuesday morning, with backing from the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

The new language will completely repeal and replace the county’s former ordinance, which relates to floods and associated economic losses and adopts a new Chapter 16. The county’s current regulations are out-of-date with measures required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Juneau County has had a floodplain ordinance since the 1960s.

“In order for any resident to have a mortgage on their home in a floodplain area, they have to have flood insurance,” said Dave Donnelly, the county’s zoning administrator. “Without this ordinance, they wouldn’t be able to qualify for FEMA flood insurance. The residents would be out of luck.”

Most residents won’t be impacted by the new ordinance any more than the previous one. Marked changes include the recognition of several dams that have been constructed around the county, which would allow the dam owners to apply for assistance with repairs in the event of a flood.

Language regarding floodplain campgrounds was also revised.

The biggest difference was in the county’s flooded agriculture guidelines, which largely affects cranberry farms. Cranberry growers located in special flood hazard areas would need to establish the boundaries of their farming activities. Permits would be required for new developments within existing cranberry farms, such as the construction of ditches and reservoirs or raising dikes.

The DNR partnered with the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association when developing its requirements.

“Wood County was the guinea pig five, six years ago in adopting their new ordinance that included the flooded agriculture section. It’s been working very well for them,” Donnelly added.

Juneau has traditionally opted for as few requirements as possible when adopting statewide regulations. The county went with the bare minimum ordinance additions needed as outlined by the DNR.

Donnelly noted that Juneau County regulates for what’s called the ‘100-year flood,’ or a flood with elevations that statistically has a 1% chance of occurring or being exceeded in any given year.

“I’ve seen the 100-year flood elevation in some areas being reached every couple of years. But that’s what we regulate and that’s what lenders require,” Donnelly said.

Some supervisors expressed frustration for the length of the ordinance — which increased from 32 to over 50 pages — stating that many didn’t have time to fully study it before voting. Sup. Aimee Stieve, Dis. 21, made a motion to table the item for a month, allowing the board to have more time to read the ordinance.

“Well, we’re about three years overdue now,” Donnelly responded.

The motion failed, with the final vote to approve the ordinance passing 18 to 3.

Nonpartisan redistricting measure passes

Since 2011, partisan redrawing of districts aimed at creating advantages and less competition for the candidate whose political party is in power has been a hot-button issue in Wisconsin.

The process known as gerrymandering creates voting district boundaries that can maintain the balance of power in favor of one party for the foreseeable future while making it much more difficult for the other to regain seats. State Gov. Tony Evers implemented the People’s Maps Commission in 2021, and Juneau County is now following suit.

A resolution supporting the creation of a non-partisan redistricting procedure passed with a 17-4 vote. Sups. Aimee Stieve, Ray Zipperer, Steven Thomas, and Jack Jasinski cast the votes against the measure.

Thomas contested that the upcoming statewide Supreme Court election between Janet Protasiewicz and Daniel Kelly illustrates a lack of partisan unity that prevents the creation of a truly nonpartisan committee.

“There’s no such thing anymore based on what I have seen,” said Thomas at the board meeting.

The resolution indicated that the 2011 redistricting measure passed by the state legislature and then-Gov. Scott Walker and the resulting litigation cost state taxpayers nearly $2 million.

Timothy Cottingham, the 18th District Sup. and board chair, explained to Jasinski that the county has worked with a private agency with regard to redistricting as well as a voluntary committee.

James Ryczek, who represents the county’s 21st District, argued in favor of nonpartisan, independent redistricting. He explained that 56 other counties in Wisconsin have drafted similar measures and expressed continued optimism for elected officials to be able to work together.

“We represent the people of Juneau County, and they’re citizens of the state of Wisconsin,” said Ryczek at the meeting. “Almost 70% of the voters in the state of Wisconsin believe that gerrymandering is wrong.”

He added that states such as Iowa and Michigan have created an independent commission for district drawing, which he said has been successful.

Zipperer said that redistricting is something that should “play out in the elections” or that such decisions should continue to be made by elected officials. He added that voters’ voices in policymaking are diminished by taking the power of district drawing away from representatives and placing it with an independent commission.

“I don’t know if this is the right answer,” he said.

Retired Sheriff Lt. Commended

Lt. Scott Jennings of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, received an official commendation from the board at the meeting for 24 years of service to the county. Jennings is retiring from law enforcement on April 1.

He began with the department as a part-time deputy on Dec. 29, 1998, and served in that role for two and a half years. Jennings became full-time in the same role on June 30, 2001 and has served as a lieutenant since July 9, 2019.

Reporter John Gittings contributed to this story.