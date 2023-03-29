Mauston’s sewer facilities are 40 years old — retirement age for wastewater treatment plants. The city council debated how it will pay for a near $9 million upgrade at its meeting Tuesday night.

Mauston’s pumps are old and have reached their capacity. Significant sections of its treatment plant and the facility’s lift stations, which are used to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation, are past their prime.

The city’s mechanical screen is also in dire shape. Screening removes large debris such as metal or plastic to prevent damage and clogging.

“The screen has failed several times,” Steven Sell, a representative from MSA Professional Services, Inc., a civil engineering consulting firm, told the council. “You’ve kind of had to duct tape it together.”

The city expects a chunk of the cost to be paid via the Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Fund. Another fund from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Community Development Block Grant, could represent an additional $1 million in funds, but it would require waiting for next year’s application window.

The council is faced with two options: move forward immediately and expect construction to take place in 2024, or wait until 2024, apply for both grants and delay work until 2025.

“The next break, we’re done,” said Rob Nelson, Mauston’s director of Public Works. “Our biggest issue is that screen failing. We could replace it now, and use money we have on hand, to try to capture the later funding.”

“It will run us $250,000 to $300,000, but I just don’t think that we, with fiduciary responsibility, can say that we’re going to forgo the chance to get an additional million dollars,” City Administrator Randy Reeg stated.

Mauston has a five-lagoon system. Three were put in 40 years ago and two were completed 20 years ago. Sell suggested that the older lagoons need to be completely replaced, while the younger lagoons could be updated. He also noted that there was a lot of sludge present in the city’s lagoons, which will have to be measured and removed.

Aside from the CWF’s $2 million grant and the CDBG’s $1 million, the city would almost certainly raise its sewer rates to help pay for the cost of the project. The average homeowner currently pays $27 a month on average. Assuming that Mauston is awarded the CWF grant, residents could expect to see an increase of $40.

“On the Clean Water Fund side, I haven’t seen a project not get funded in recent years. I wouldn’t say it’s guaranteed, but nearly. The CDBG is much more competitive,” Sell added.

Council members pushed back on the idea of waiting an additional year for a grant it may not receive, citing the rising cost of labor and materials. Alder Darryl Teske, District 2, pointed out that the CDBG grant would only represent a $2 decrease to the proposed sewer rate.

Reeg responded, asking the council members if they would feel justified in pushing the cost completely to homeowners.

“If we look only at sewer rates, doing these projects with no principal forgiveness and no funding, it doesn’t make our sewer rates look horrible,” Reeg said. “But we can’t look at only sewer rates. We have our water rates. We have our ambulance. We have our garbage. We have our taxes. Are we comfortable passing that completely on in rates?”

No final decisions were made. Reeg and Nelson committed to working with the consultant company over the next two weeks to solidify the city’s options.

If Mauston elects to immediately move forward with the sewer facility replacement, a public hearing will be held next month to garner feedback from residents.