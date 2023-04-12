The Mauston Common Council took a hard look at the city’s current debt and what a $9 million sewer upgrade would mean for its finances at its meeting Tuesday night.

Currently, the city is $4.2 million in debt on its sewer utility. With this project, it looks to add at least 6½ to $8 million in additional debt. A hearing will be held in two weeks to garner resident feedback.

The project would bring Mauston’s 40-year-old treatment plant and its lift stations up-to-date. The city’s mechanical screen would also be replaced. Screening removes large debris such as metal or plastic to prevent damage and clogging.

At its last meeting, the city council saw a presentation from Steven Sell, a representative from MSA Professional Services, Inc., a civil engineering consulting firm. Sell introduced two options: err on the side of caution and begin repairs next year with fewer funding resources, or delay work until 2025 and apply for several grants.

Since then, staff have looked into splitting the project into two to three stages, allowing Mauston to maximize its funding options while addressing the treatment plant’s most dire needs.

The city discussed raising its sewer rates to help pay for the cost of the project. Residents could expect to see a 53% increase on their bill — totaling $40 for the average homeowner who currently pays about $27 a month.

Even with raised rates and an additional $1 million grant on top of the Clean Water Fund’s $2 million, a sizable amount of debt will have to be taken on. Mauston is already paying an accelerated principal payment on its 2008 sewer revenue bonds, which means, as City Administrator Randy Reeg pointed out, that the city is paying more in debt than it technically has the ability to pay.

“We need a rate increase right now just to cover where we’re at without adding the new debt,” he said. “We’re paying about $478,000 a year not including this last debt issue, and then we won’t get in a really good position for covering debt until 2031 when it drops to $135,000 annually.”

An added $7 million could make the next few years even more difficult.

“We’re still in the next couple of years not quite covering our debt the way we should,” Reeg added, pointing to current projections. “We barely make it until 2028.”

If the city moves forward with the sewer project now, state agencies would check to ensure that Mauston’s rates are enough to cover its debts. They could potentially request the city to raise its sewer rates 60% or even 65%. The council discussed this, noting that when the debt service goes away in eight years, Mauston would automatically be overcharging its customers by $350,000 to $400,000 a year.

Alternatively, Mauston could wait up to 8 years to upgrade its treatment plant while its current debt is being paid off. The city would begin its next project with a clean slate for the sewer utility, but it would also be gambling on the facility not breaking down first.

The council reached a general consensus. It will move forward with preparations to submit a grant application to partially fund the sewer upgrade, though the city could potentially divide the project into phases.

“The lesson learned from this is that we’ve got to (look) at the big picture for every project moving forward, not in a silo…Just because money’s cheap or you can get the money doesn’t mean you always should,” Reeg said.