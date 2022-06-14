Search for injured bear in New Lisbon extends beyond Juneau County

The New Lisbon community is currently on the lookout for an injured black bear after it was seen limping through a couple's backyard.

Deb and Ian Judd first spotted the bear three weeks ago, immediately alerting the Department of Natural Resource (DNR) after noticing a trap caught on the bear's paw.

“Initially that was a little bit of a shock,” said Ian Judd.

Quickly the New Lisbon community stepped up to look for the bear, and Judd began leading the charge to locate it and free it from the trap.

“Suffering of any sort with an animal upsets me,” he said. "I’m just a bit of an animal lover I guess.”

News of the bear and community efforts to remove the trap from its paw traveled all the way to North Carolina, where the nonprofit Help Asheville Bears (HAB) operates. The group is comprised of bear-watchers with the intent to educate people about bear communication and promote co-existence with the bears, as well as working toward ending illegal trapping.

Within days of hearing about the bear, HAB had sent a drone operator to New Lisbon to try and pinpoint its location. Soon after, they’d installed satellites in homes in the area, setting up cameras to try and track down the injured bear. Helping to coordinate these efforts is HAB co-founder Jody Williams.

“We’ve caught this bear on cams multiple times,” said Williams. “We’ve got proven success with the drones.”

On top of HAB's tracking efforts, the Wisconsin DNR has set out barrel traps, humane live traps in hopes of capturing the bear.

“We’re still trying,” said Williams. “We just want this trap off this bear before it loses its paw.”

In the time since HAB started their investigation, they’ve managed to find two more bears near New Lisbon. One was missing half of its right front leg, the other, missing half of its left front leg. According to Williams, these injuries are characteristic of snare traps.

“New Lisbon area does have trapping problems,” said Williams. “There’s a poaching problem everywhere.”

DNR district wildlife supervisor Kris Johansen says that while trap-related injuries do happen "periodically" in bears, by no means are they a widespread problem.

"I would definitely not say that we've seen an uptick in bears ending up in foothold traps," said Johansen. "It's certainly not something that we feel is a widespread situation."

He added that while the cause of the first bear's injury is clearly the trap on its foot, the other two bears' injuries have no confirmed cause. He added that things like car collisions and territorial disputes are also known to leave bears with injuries.

"There's all kinds of different ways a bear can injure a paw," he said.

Like Williams' home in North Carolina, Wisconsin boasts a “thriving” black bear population, according to the state DNR.

Wisconsin's bear population, which the DNR says has surpassed 24,000, is managed primarily through hunting, which the DNR closely monitors.

Bear hunting season in Wisconsin takes place in September and October, with additional rules regarding the use of bait and hunting dogs.

Adding to the issue is bear mating season, which runs from May until July.

“It's a very active time of year for bears,” said Williams.

Bear activity levels come as no surprise to Judd, who saw his first backyard bear last year.

“Having had a bear in the yard before, it wasn't quite the shock that it was previously,” said Judd. “We weren’t worried about the bear being here, it was only the fact that the bear had a trap on its paw.”

Judd contacted the DNR as soon as he noticed the trap, the community rallying around the bear as soon as news broke, something Judd says gave him a sense of pride in his neighbors.

“It was actually really good to find out just how many people were concerned about the bear,” he said. “I think a lot of people just want to know what the outcome is going to be.”

Williams expressed a similar sentiment in his work with the community in continuing to search for the injured bears and further educate those who aren’t as familiar with bears. Some of the main things members of the public can do to maintain a positive relationship with local bear population include securing trash bins to keep the bears out and removing unnecessary bird feeders as they could attract the “scent-driven” creatures.

“A bear will not hang around unless it has a reason to hang around,” said Williams. “They go where the food is.”

Keeping a safe distance from bears and respecting local populations are advisable tips to follow as well, he added.

“It's a people problem, it's not a bear problem,” said Williams. “Black bears will coexist as long as we will.”

Sightings of any of the injured bears can be reported to USDA Wildlife Services at 920-324-4515.

