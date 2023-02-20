After months of fundraising efforts, Stars and Stripes sporting goods finally got a fresh set of stars and stripes.

The Necedah sporting goods store officially raised its American flag in a Feb. 11 ceremony, with guests from the local VFW, American Legion, and the broader Necedah community.

The newly lifted flag officially flies at 18 feet tall and 12 feet wide, commanding attention even from a distance.

According to Stars and Stripes co-owners Darin and Carla Kiesling, though, the old flag was something to marvel at as well.

It had flown at the location since the 1980’s, and had the wear and tear to prove it.

“It’s kind of become like an icon for the community,” he said. “Everybody knows it and sees it every day.”

With the state it was in, the Kieslings knew they wanted to retire the old flag, bringing in a newer, more weather-proof version. In December, they found the flag they wanted online, an set about fundraising to get it. Word traveled quickly throughout the community, and with it, support.

“People were just, like, overwhelmed with wanting to see the flag again,” said Carla.

After months of raffles, auctions, and other fundraising measures, the big flag finally became a reality for the Kieslings and for the community.

It’s quite a way to commemorate nearly a year in business for the Kieslings, who opened the doors to their sporting goods store on Nov. 1, 2021.

According to Darin, the two were tired of working for other people, and wanted to open their own place. After the death of the local pawn shop owner, they saw the need for a local supplier of hunting, trapping, and fishing goods, and knew it was a need they wanted to fulfill.

Now, it’s blossomed into what Carla calls their own “mini Cabela’s.”

“There was kind of a hole as far as sporting goods and gun shops and stuff like that,” said Darin. “We just wanted to do our own thing and this is what we came up with.”

Just over a year in business, the Kieslings “own thing” has become a community staple. Bits of the Constitution, eagles, and, of course, flags cover the walls alongside outdoors supplies and merchandise. The patriotic theme has personal meaning to the Kieslings, who both come from military families themselves.

“It’s just fitting,” said Carla.

The raising of the flag, for them, brought it all together, like the red, white and blue icing on the star-spangled cake.

For those interested in visiting the new flag, Stars and Stripes Sporting Goods is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.