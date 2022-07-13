Wa Du Shuda Days draws thousands to New Lisbon

A longtime New Lisbon tradition brought community members out for a weekend of celebration during Wa Du Shuda Days.

Nearly 9,000 people filled the streets on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9, for the annual Wa Du Shuda Days festival. The event, held at Riverside Park, kicked off on Friday with food stands, live music, and a cornhole tournament among other things. Saturday’s festivities included a half marathon, a parade, and a craft show, with bounce houses, a rock wall, and free face painting offered in the park.

“When you get a day like today and you get blessed with sunshine like this, it's pretty hard not to have a good day,” said Rick Barrett, co-chair of the festival.

The event, added Barrett, has a large emphasis on togetherness and honoring heritage. The latter of the two is reflected in its name: Wa Du Shuda is a nod to the New Lisbon region’s Ho-Chunk heritage, a phrase meaning “rest your canoe here.”

In the more than 30 years it’s been held, the festival has undergone many changes. It began, said Barrett, as a one-day gathering with beer and chicken. Now, with its lineup of food tents, music, and games, it’s become nearly unrecognizable from its earlier days.

“It’s become quite a big event,” said Barrett.

Planning for Wa Du Shuda days begins in January each year, with organizers meeting regularly to plan things like the entertainment, food, and other offerings. According to festival treasurer Jenny Kochie, starting months in advance allows her and the rest of the team to take their time and get things in order.

“We pretty much keep everything the same every year,” said Kochie. “That way it's easier on us and we just have better control over the next year.”

Barrett added that the most difficult part of planning a festival of this scale seems to be the music, for which booking starts even earlier than January.

“Booking our bands is one of our biggest problems,” said Barrett. “By tomorrow night, we’ll probably have our bands booked for next year.”

In a former incarnation, the event spanned three days, and fees were charged for admission into the park. After being halted in 2020 due to the pandemic, Kochie says organizers switched things up for the 2021 return of the event, planning things out to last two days and waiving the admission fee with the help of local sponsors. Although the event seems to be back in full swing, Kochie says the free admission is something she wants to continue offering.

“We hope to continue (having free admission) in the future years here,” said Kochie.

The festival, Barrett and Kochie noted, was perhaps strengthened by the pandemic’s isolating qualities, causing more people to seek community where they could find it.

“I haven’t noticed that it's deterred anybody from coming,” said Kochie.

“The very first year we came back they were gung ho,” added Barrett. “They were all ready to get back. They just wanted to be with people.”