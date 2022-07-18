One dead in Monroe County motorcycle crash on Saturday

One person passed away and one other was injured in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 90 in Monroe County over the weekend.

According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, at 9:52 a.m. on July 16, two occupants of a motorcycle were found unresponsive following a crash at Mile Marker 46 heading eastbound on the freeway near Tomah.

When State Patrol officers arrived on the scene, the passenger, a 67-year-old woman, was suffering from life-threatening injuries and still maintained a pulse prior to responding EMS transporting her to an area hospital. A 68-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle had CPR performed on him, but attempts to save his life were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the driver of the motorcycle swerved to avoid a vehicle that had entered their lane and impacted another vehicle in the process. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the motorcycle.