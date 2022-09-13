Pvt. Zander making early mark in Marines, credits family and community

A Necedah native who graduated high school earlier this year is transitioning to her new military role very quickly.

Pvt. Alycia Zander, who enlisted in the United States Marine Corps following graduation, credits her background and willingness to travel and make a positive impact as her reasons to pursue her military path. Her mother, Jennifer Zander, Mikki Maddox, one of her teachers at Necedah High School, and Sgt. Nathan Cunningham, a nine-year Marine and area recruiter based in Tomah, all laud Zander for her leadership and dedication to her new journey.

"I want to travel and help people, and I figured the best way to do that is to join the military," said Zander. "Why I chose the Marines as my branch is because when I got introduced, they were such a tight, close-knit family. I just love that about them and they became my second family, which was something I was missing."

Zander was raised in Necedah by Jennifer, along with her two sisters. She said that the Marine Corps became "the other half" of her family due to her father being largely absent from her childhood. She has one older and one younger sister on her mother's side and an older brother on her father's. Her aunt on her mother's side, Rachel Murphy, is someone she credits as another powerful influence on her life.

"We're super, super close," said Pvt. Zander on her relationship with her mother's family. "I love them to death. They mean the world to me. If anything happened, it's them."

"I only have half of me," she added regarding her father's absence. "Where is the other half? When I went into the Marine Corps, they were that other half for me. It's my second family, which kind of completed me."

Jennifer Zander emphasized the importance of the military and how beneficial she feels it has been for her daughter and other people in her age group. She added how being single made it necessary for her children to grow up fast and handle tasks such as laundry and other household chores.

"You have to step it up, because there is only us, being a smaller family," said Jennifer Zander.

"My family was the main thing that got me through boot camp and I thank them a lot because they were everything to me and were basically how I survived life and boot camp and everything I've been through," said Pvt. Zander.

Jennifer Zander added that growing up in that environment in a smaller community such as Necedah "gives a good direction" to military enlistment and the benefits that follow, such as financial assistance for further education.

Sgt. Cunningham said that Pvt. Zander has shown an ability to step up in times of need and has shown a high level of motivation during her short time in the Marines. He added that she has shown fellow new Marines what it means to serve and the family aspect she has embraced.

"It's just the experiences," said Cunningham. "Showing how much the Marines are like a family and how much pride we take in becoming The Few, The Proud and having that in our communities and our states."

Cunningham, Jennifer Zander, and Maddox all praised Pvt. Zander's leadership qualities. Maddox said that Zander always was willing to speak her mind on important issues and shared ideas and thoughts about all classroom discussions.

"She had that 'guiding star' philosophy," said Maddox of Zander during her time as a student at Necedah. "From day one, she knew what she wanted to do and followed the things she needed to do to go through that, which is really hard being a high school senior. Having the discipline you need to have to do that and still also help recruit other people."

Zander said that Maddox was a major supporter of her decision and talked about her possibility of joining the branch during classes at Necedah. She also talked about friends of hers who attended military functions.