Reedsburg businessman brings film, martial arts to Mauston

A Reedsburg martial arts instructor and film/photography specialist is bringing his talents to Mauston.

Nathan Grey, the owner/instructor of Kaizen Martial Arts and photographer/cinematographer for I Am Cinema, both housed in a Reedsburg studio, is expanding his reach to Juneau County’s largest city. He is now setting in motion a plan that he has been seeking to execute for nearly two years.

He has not established a permanent setting in the city, but will use a studio in the city’s Mile Bluff Medical Center temporarily.

“It’s been a long time in the making,” said Grey. “A few years back, I met with some of the city administrators in Mauston. They were really excited to hear I had a program like mine that wanted to expand into Mauston. It was just a matter of kind of a timing issue, making sure I was able to secure a building for offering my classes.”

While his Mauston facility at Mile Bluff or his future permanent establishment in the city will not be as large as the 5,000-square-foot Reedsburg studio, Grey said he is looking for a building that has ample space and nearby parking for customers in the area.

“It gave a no-risk opportunity to really test the market with Mauston and give people a chance to learn about the program,” said Grey.

Grey’s I Am Cinema does a wide array of photography/film activities. He mentioned he has done senior portraits for high school students, weddings, maternity, memorable moments and business advertising photography. His film work has been used to create commercials and testimonials.

Much of Grey’s work in film and photography is done on site instead of the studio where he does his martial arts training.

“The nice thing is if someone is looking for studio portraits or studio work, I can set up all of my camera work right at the Mile Bluff Medical Center rather than have them come all the way over to Reedsburg,” Grey said.

Grey has a background in film. He did stunt acting for a short period of time before getting into film production in the early 2000s when he lived in New Orleans. But when Hurricane Katrina “put my house under 8 feet of water,” Grey said, he moved back to Wisconsin.

The martial arts expansion to Mauston was inspired by Mary Morris, a Mile Bluff administrative employee who had a desire for a women’s self-defense program in the city, according to Grey. He added that restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused his expansion plan to be delayed numerous times.

“I think it’s a great idea to get it up in this community,” Morris said of the martial arts program. “It is a good thing to offer and for people to learn.”

“Finally, the timing came right where people were constantly asking about the program,” said Grey. “They really wanted it. When people felt safer to get involved in a program like this, we took the initiative and moved forward.”

Grey added that the courses are two-month-long self-defense courses that are available to Mile Bluff staff. He also said that Mauston martial arts students will be encouraged to visit and take extra courses at his Reedsburg studio, which has a significantly higher amount of amenities than will be available in Mauston.

“This gives them the benefit of both worlds,” said Grey.

Along with his businesses, Grey has done work with Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue in Rock Springs. His 16 years and counting of volunteer endeavors with Big Cat Rescue has warmed his interest in this region of the state.

“Every week, I would be up there helping them clean the cages, feed the cats, all that kind of fun stuff,” said Grey.

Grey was a martial arts instructor in Slinger before the Great Recession. He then moved to Florida for a few years and restarted his film production career there before moving to Reedsburg in 2017 and opening up his joint business.