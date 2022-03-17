Royall School Board election preview

The Royall School Board has two positions up for election this spring and four individuals are running. The election is April 5, and voting can be done in person or by absentee ballot.

School School member positions in Royall School District are elected at-large. The two candidates with the highest vote totals out of the four candidates running will fill the two board member seats.

Terms are for three years. For more information, call the district at 608-462-2600.

Each of the candidates were asked to provide information on their qualifications and ideas for implementation if elected or re-elected. Candidate Sara Palamaruk (I) did not respond prior to the deadline for this article.

Responses may have been edited for length, style or clarity.

Kristine Howe

I moved to Elroy in 2002. While I wasn’t raised here this is where my family calls home. Two of my sons have graduated while my youngest is a junior at Royall. My husband is the technology director for the district. For several years I was the Cub Scout Leader, which allowed me to participate in community activities. I saw the growth of those boys and this community during that time. I am currently the vice president of the Elroy Lions Club.

I have worked for the last 28 years as a certified immunizing pharmacy technician. The skills I have learned in this fast-paced, high-stress job will be invaluable as a board member. The ability to balance needs, safety, privacy, corporate policy, and the law will help me ask thoughtful questions while making an informed decision. I believe that a board member is making important long-term decisions for the district so weighing current needs with long-term goals is a necessary skill for the job. I have learned and continue to use this skill in my daily life.

The pandemic has created an opportunity for outside-the-box thinking for district staff. The staff has taken a time of difficulty and succeeded in adapting their skills to be inclusive and energetic for their students. I hope as a member of the board I can help to continue this momentum, which can foster an even better learning and teaching environment. I think that our district is in a great position for the upcoming referendum. I know that for the last 10 years there has been hard work and effort put in to create this opportunity and I hope to help grow the potential of the district if elected. I believe that we need to have a board in place that can make the necessary decisions so that 10 or more years from now we can look back and know that we made the right choices for the district.

Ryan Preuss

Running for an elected position was never one that I gave much thought to. I started attending meetings after a post on social media urging parents to get involved. After just one meeting, I was hooked. I knew that the day would come when I would finally work up the nerve to step outside my comfort zone and run.

As a 1998 graduate of Royall High School, I have an overwhelming sense of pride for this school. I want to show my children who are currently enrolled in the district that I am giving back to the school the best way that I can: by being a voice for parents, students and teachers of this great school.

I promise to be a voice of reason and to work diligently with the staff and the board to come to the best possible solution for all involved.

I am currently employed by Sauk County Department of Human Services in Reedsburg as an accounting specialist. Part of my job consists of setting up and monitoring budgets for the Children’s Long Term Support Program. I enjoy working with numbers, finances and budgets. I would use this skill set to ensure that the district continues to use its money wisely and effectively.

Currently the district is sitting in a great financial shape. The district has made tremendous strides over the years to get to where it is today. I would like to remain focused on the district’s finances to ensure that the district continues to grow and thrive.

Jim Roets

As a fiscal conservative I feel that we achieve far too little for the amount of money we spend.

The main duty of the School Board is to nurture the environment needed to graduate students with the knowledge and critical thinking skills necessary to succeed in today’s world. I support paying teachers more as long as the board can ensure those teachers are indeed performing at a higher level, teaching the kids how to think, not what to believe, to make learning fun and engaging and to identify and nurture the aptitudes of the individual student.

Today’s school boards are encumbered with mandates from an increasing number of state and federal bureaucracies. Local control is key to teaching the kids in our district, as I am sure that we care more for these kids. As one vote out of the five members on the board I am not sure how much I can do to change this situation, but I promise I will try. I will not ignore the elephant in the room, I will not pretend that it is OK to be satisfied with the fact that students in our district show a steady decline in math and reading proficiency as they navigate our elementary, middle and high schools. We achieve this embarrassing distinction while ranking in the top 1% of student to teacher ratios at 12:1.

I would appreciate your support and encourage you to vote against the School Board’s $10.9 million referendum for architectural enhancements to house our declining enrollment. Our economy is facing a recession at best and this would be a good time to be more efficient with the almost $16,000 per student per year that we are spending right now.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.