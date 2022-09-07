 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Marklein wins economic development award

The state senator who represents much of Juneau County was recognized this week for supporting legislation that encourages economic development.

Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, earned the Wisconsin Economic Development Association's Champion of Economic Development legislative award. According to a release from WEDA Vice President of Legislative Affairs and Communications Michael Welsh, Marklein received the award for "his leadership on legislative initiatives to drive economic growth and prosperity in Wisconsin."

"Economic development in rural areas looks different from what happens in our urban communities," said Marklein in an email. "I will continue to be a voice for rural Wisconsin and help our communities overcome unique challenges so that we may capitalize on new opportunities."

Welsh's release states that Marklein earned the award for his support of legislation that helps economic growth, including talent-attraction funding, investment in rural broadband expansion, "historic" income tax cuts and preserving the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit.

Marklein has advocated for rural broadband access and spoke at a July groundbreaking ceremony in Mauston for Lynxx Networks, a Camp Douglas-based telecommunications provider that also held an August groundbreaking in the town of Lisbon for expanding fiber optic internet to homes outside of cities and villages.

"Broadband is something that our big cities take for granted — but which we need to continue to fight for out here," said Marklein in his email.

At the Mauston groundbreaking, Marklein described internet access as "kind of the great equalizing factor." He added that access to high-speed internet gives people in rural areas and smaller communities equal opportunities for employment and other ventures.

WEDA presents the Champion of Economic Development award at the end of each legislative session. The award is for lawmakers who "demonstrate extraordinary support for important economic development policies," according to Welsh's release.

Marklein is one of 20 state lawmakers to earn the award. He is co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee. Lawmakers who won the award "exhibited an exceptional commitment to growing Wisconsin’s economy based on several factors, including voting record, sponsorship of legislation, and responsiveness to critical economic development issues," according to the WEDA release.

