Sen. Tammy Baldwin visits Wonewoc to discuss water treatment grant

Wonewoc is receiving a new wastewater treatment facility over the next three years, in large part because of a grant from a federal rural development program championed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is providing a $7.4 million grant to the project, covering roughly 70% of the estimated costs of the new plant projected at just over $10 million. The grant is coming out of USDA's Rural Development unit, a division that helps small communities and rural areas with public necessities.

It will help the village replace its decades-old wastewater treatment plant.

Baldwin was one of three lawmakers to attend a presentation of the prospective new facility at the Wonewoc Village Hall on Friday.

"A new wastewater treatment facility (in Wonewoc) is a need," Baldwin said. "The current plant flooded out in 2018 and the technology is 40 years old. They need a new plant. (Wastewater treatment plants) are very costly and impossible for the small tax base here to pay for it on its own."

State Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, were also in attendance at the presentation.

The village needs a new facility to replace the current one, which was constructed roughly 40 years ago. Tom Fitzwilliams, an MSA Professional Services engineer who is leading the new facility project, cited three reasons for the needed upgrade: Capacity; age and condition; and permit compliance with respect to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

"I was very pleased, as chair of the committee that funds Rural Development, to get welcomed here to see what's going on and see what's about to happen," Baldwin said.

Fitzwilliams said that the cost of the plant without any grant funding would "cripple this community" when describing the impact of the expense on the village, which is home to just under 800 people. After initial projections that a grant would cover 45% to 50% of the cost at the time of submitting the grant application, Fitzwilliams got information the grant would cover over 70%.

The village will pay back the remaining cost of the facility over a 40-year period at an interest rate of approximately 1.5%, according to Fitzwilliams.

"This will have a great impact on the community's financial well-being," said Fitzwilliams. "It will create jobs for a few years for workers to build it. It's amazing that it's coming through this way."

USDA Rural Development loan specialist Julie Giese asked Fitzwilliams about the potential longevity of the new facility, which he gave varying figures based on the components of the plant.

According to his presentation, just under $8 million of the project will be upgrades to the current treatment facility, including collection system repairs. Nearly $1.5 million will be divided up between legal services, land acquisition, and engineering and finance charges. There also is a contingency cost of nearly $800,000 to cover cost changes.

Fitzwilliams said the plan is in its preliminary design stage. He also said that the current building will remain, but the existing process tanks and equipment will be replaced. New pumps and piping will be installed in the current building as well.

New additions will be added in a vacant lot near Washington Street. Those include a new transformer, sludge pump, storage tank, control building, Aero-Mod sludge treatment package system and UV disinfection station, as well as a drilled underground pipeline from the existing building to the new developments.

Aero-Mod is a company that specializes in innovative wastewater treatment facilities, according to its website. Fitzwilliams lauded the design for the projected Wonewoc facility due to its easy operation and suitability for a small community. The package system will filter out harmful chemicals from the water supply, including phosphorous and ammonia.

"It will be a forced main where we'll pump the wastewater from the basement (of the current building) to the new site, to the new treatment system," Fitzwilliams said during in the presentation. "It will be treated and it will drain back by gravity to the Baraboo River."

He added that water will flow into aerated, compartmentalized tanks and bacteria "bugs" will be added for filtration of harmful chemicals. Anticipation of potential future regulations with regard to water treatment was an inspiration for this process, according to Fitzwilliams, who said that the system can be modified to filter out other pollutants.