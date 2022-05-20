Sheriff's Office: Rural New Lisbon arrested for meth, firearm possession

A rural New Lisbon man was arrested this week after allegedly firing a gun at another person, subsequently leading law enforcement to find methamphetamine, firearms, cash and drug paraphernalia, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel L. Murphy, 41, was arrested on tentative felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felon in possession of a firearm and second offense possession of marijuana, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday.

He also faces tentative misdemeanor charges.

Early Wednesday morning, a caller reported to the Sheriff's Office that Murphy had fired a gunshot at them. Deputies left for the residence on County Highway C in the town of Orange around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said, but Murphy was gone by the time they arrived.

Later in the morning, deputies spotted Murphy's car returning to the residence, and a search warrant was executed at the home around 1:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement found multiple firearms, several items of drug paraphernalia, a "large amount" of cash and plastic bags with meth, the Sheriff's Office said, leading to a second search warrant and the subsequent charges against Murphy.