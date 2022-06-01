Sheriff's Office: Woman found dead in Juneau County lake

A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a Juneau County lake on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Sheriff's Office received a welfare check call at a town of Germantown residence at 5:47 p.m. on May 31. The deputies located the woman in a small lake behind the residence.

The initial investigation found that it appears the woman, a resident of Twin Lakes, attempted to retrieve a water trampoline that detached from its anchor, the release said.

Pending notification of the woman's family, the office is withholding identifying information. Investigation into the incident is currently ongoing by the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office.