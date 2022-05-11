Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

Two Florida residents and one Mauston resident are opening a sober house in the city that focuses on recovery, education, job training, and independence.

Palm Harbor, Fla. residents Andy Strachwsky and Jac Generalli, along with Joe Hinzman of Mauston, are in the process of opening Joe's Place Sober Living, a facility that helps people who struggle with alcoholism and substance abuse get job training and education while remaining sober in the process. The house's website says it will be a "launching pad" for its residents' newfound sobriety.

The facility, which will be at the former site of Two Sisters Catering in Mauston, will not be funded with tax dollars. It will require all residents to have gainful employment and has a zero-tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol on the premises. Rent for residents will be $800 per month. Strachwsky said the maximum resident capacity is eight.

"The most important part that we are trying to get across is that this is a completely self-funded project," said Strachwsky. "There is no government assistance allowed on any end. Neither the people that are going to be living here nor the building. We're actually going to be giving back."

Upon starting residence, people will receive an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous book, laptop, tooth cleaning supplies, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, a washcloth, towel, and a journal with a pen. Residents will be subjected to random drug testing, and testing when suspicious activity that could indicate continued substance abuse is determined.

Strachwsky added that another main goal of the facility is re-introducing former substance dependents as "productive members of society" while maintaining sobriety. He said that residents, upon arriving at the facility, will have one week to find employment and that he, Hinzman and Generalli will be partnering with businesses such as Wabash National to expedite the employment process.

"The chances of not being able to find a job in this program are zero and we will not accept that answer," the website reads.

Hinzman will reside at Joe's Place Sober Living and manage operations. He is Generalli's cousin and Strachwsky said that his story is the inspiration for the facility. Now 10 years into his sobriety, Hinzman plans to use his experience with addiction and small town life to operate a facility that can allow former dependents to thrive.

Prior to opening Joe's Place with Strachwsky and Generalli, Hinzman worked at Pine Valley Services, an adult mental health facility in Mauston for five years. During his time there, he transported people to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and managed others who battled substance abuse.

"I work with these guys nonstop and I see what's missing, what's needed and where the system is failing," said Hinzman. "I want to do this. They come out of treatment, jail, or whatever. These guys have nowhere to go and get tossed back in the system. It's a continuous cycle. I want to give them everything that's needed to succeed. It will start with the sobriety."

Hinzman went on to say that Joe's Place will have mentors, meetings and sponsors available. He added that the house will also feature a gym, computer room and meeting rooms. According to the website, the facility will have a library, game room, greenhouse, online learning center, and music studio.

Strachwsky said three kitchens are in the facility as well, along with fully furnished bedrooms. An on-site ballroom is also available for meetings between residents and various substance abuse support organizations, as well as among residents. He added that the facility plans to host motivational speakers, musicians and comedians from across the country, with goals of bringing people to downtown Mauston and support local businesses.

"It's going to be a whole bunch of sober events that are going to be open to the public," Strachwsky said. "It's just to show the community that we aren't a regular type of sober living, while at the same time, showing the residents and the recovery community that you can have fun and do things."

Strachwsky said that dinner will be provided for the residents once per week and that one of the residents will be allowed to invite a coworker or family member(s). Other than that, residents will be required to purchase their food items. Residents are also responsible for transportation to and from work, laundry items, as well as toiletries after the ones they receive when they begin residence.

Hinzman said his favorite quote is "nothing changes if nothing changes" and he sees this as a core philosophy for Joe's Place Sober Living. He said that he needed to do something different after 10 years of sobriety and decided on helping others become productive members of society after breaking their habits.

"If you want to do something different in your life and want to better yourself, change it," said Hinzman. "You have to get going and change it."

Other than resident rent payments, Joe's Place Sober Living will generate income from the sale of its merchandise, which includes hats, T-shirts, beanies, hoodies, and coffee.