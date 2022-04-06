State administrative rule presents concerns for smaller fairs

State lawmakers and fair organizers worry a state administrative rule regarding county fairs and festivals could, if approved, negatively impact small, rural fairs that go on during the fall.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection rule, which was approved by Gov. Tony Evers on Feb. 10, would not allow county or district fairs to submit to the state for reimbursement regarding premiums paid to exhibitors if that exhibitor presented the same exhibit at a fair earlier in the year, according to a release state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc.

“This will hurt our small, rural fairs that occur later in the year the hardest,” Kurtz said in the release. “I am very concerned about what this will do to our local fairs in our communities such as the Elroy Fair or the Juneau County Fair, where many students exhibit at both fairs.”

“My objection is not for the entire rule,” Kurtz said. “It’s just that one particular part on the way they’re going to treat the premium payments. It will hurt smaller, rural fairs.”

Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, also said in a release that the rule is reasonable except for the part where fairs getting the same exhibit as a previous one cannot get reimbursement for premiums paid to exhibitors.

“This may seem like a minor thing, but to young people and adults who show at fairs and work hard all summer to raise animals, refine recipes and create intricate crafts, the small premium awards paid by the fairs are major,” Marklein said in the release.

Juneau County Fair secretary/manager Vicki McGowan echoed similar sentiments, saying that the aspect of the rule will cause small fairs to pay out of their own budgets for many exhibits. She added that the Juneau County Fair, which is slated for Aug. 14-21 this year, shares roughly 30% of exhibits, namely large ones, with the Elroy Fair, which is scheduled to go on between June 22-26.

“Right now, exhibits are going down all the time, and so are the number of exhibitors,” McGowan said. “I really strongly feel we shouldn’t be penalizing these kids for wanting to share their exhibits.”

The new rule would not allow the Juneau County Fair to get state reimbursement for premiums paid to exhibitors that presented the same exhibit at the Elroy Fair. Kurtz and McGowan argued that what seems like the same exhibit goes through subtle changes over time, using livestock as an example.

“The animal you take to the Elroy Fair at the end of June is not the exact same animal that you’re going to be taking to the Juneau County Fair in the middle of August,” said McGowan. “That animal has grown, has changed. You’ve had to re-clip it and take care of it for those two months. The kids really work hard and I don’t want to see them penalized and not show at both fairs and receive premium money.”

She added that while exhibitors can still receive premiums, those premiums will not be reimbursed to the fair that paid them out.

“They show that animal in June and get a first-place ribbon,” said Kurtz, citing the livestock example. “They get a premium based on the way they place. Elroy is first, but let’s say that same exhibitor wants to go to the Vernon County Fair, which is in September. There’s almost a three-month gap. What I’m worried about is exhibitors are going to have to make the choice. Do I go to Vernon County Fair or the Elroy Fair?”

Kurtz lauded some aspects of the new rule. He said that it updates to how fairs can structure exhibits and changes the rules on fair participation in a positive way. He added that changed language in the rule that omits required membership with FFA and 4-H will open up possibilities for organizations such as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to present exhibits at smaller fairs across the state.

“These are all good things that will not only reflect our current day practices, but hopefully increase participation at our wonderful fairs throughout the state,” Kurtz said in the release.

“They took out the terms ‘FFA’ and ‘4-H’ and just say ‘educational organizations’,” said McGowan. “That will help encompass more exhibitors. This is something we’ve been working on for way over 10-15 years to encourage more exhibitors to come. We’re working on more after-school programs like the library has and at some of the schools to get more of the school clubs involved.”