A prominent Juneau County social worker was honored at the state level for her work with youth and families on March 7.

Kelly Firlus, the Children, Youth and, Family Services Manager in the county, received one of six statewide Caring for Kids awards for 2023. The awards are presented by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families in conjunction with Gov. Tony Evers officially declaring March as Social Work Month.

"I was surprised and humbled to be nominated," said Firlus in an email. "Working in child welfare can be hard, really hard, and there are so many dedicated workers in our state doing that really hard work every day. To be chosen to be one of six recipients is truly an honor. I received the notification at the end of one of those really hard days and it really touched me to just be nominated."

Firlus added that she may have "cried a bit" and expressed her gratitude to county Director of Human Services Dawn Buchholz for nominating her.

"We are very proud of Kelly and can assure you she definitely earned this great honor," said Buchholz.

Firlus has spent seven years in her current position as Children, Youth, and Family Services Manager, beginning the position in March of 2016. She began working for the county in 2007 as a children with disabilities worker and also worked with the Birth to 3 program and Children's Long-Term Support Waiver program.

Her current duties involve supervising those previous two programs' employees along with managing child protective services, youth justice, foster care, and kinship care coordination in the county.

"Working in child welfare is not where I saw myself when I started in the social work field," said Firlus in her email. "In fact, I believe I said there was no way I would be able to do such hard and often heart-breaking work. When you step in to the role of helper, especially with people when they are at their lowest, you really have to put yourself into the work."

She added that she continues to do work with the county's children because of its positive impact throughout the area and that her current department has a lot of people dedicated to doing the same.

"As the manager for Juneau County CYF (Children, Youth, and Families) unit I have the opportunity to lead a group of workers like no other," said Firlus in her email. "The individuals I have the honor to lead have heart, compassion, and dedication to children and to helping parents be the best parent and person they can be."

On Feb. 21, DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson sent the letter informing Firlus and the five other recipients of their honors. Amundson said in her letter that Firlus was chosen because of her "extraordinary commitment to the children and families you serve." The letter added that her work has impacted many lives throughout the area.

This year is the 15th year in which the state has given out the Caring for Kids awards. The other winners include Chandra Cooper and Jean Northway in the Milwaukee area, as well as Teresa Kovach, Rhonda Rummel, and Mark Ryskoski in the human services departments in Portage, Kewaunee, and Trempealeau counties, respectively.