State Patrol: Mauston man arrested for sixth OWI

A 41-year-old Mauston man was arrested on Sunday for his sixth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense.
According to a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, Michael Koskal was arrested by the agency's officers on 17th Avenue and Wisconsin Highway 82 in "the outskirts of Mauston" at 7:36 p.m. on May 29. The arrest happened after officers determined the man was intoxicated following a routine traffic stop, the release said.
After being medically cleared by emergency medical services staff, Koskal was transported to Juneau County Jail.