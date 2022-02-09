Suspect arrested by START team in Necedah domestic disturbance

A Necedah man was taken into custody by the county’s Special Tactics and Rescue Team during a domestic disturbance call.

According to a press release from Sheriff Brent Oleson of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:26 a.m., Feb. 5, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an ongoing domestic disturbance on 19th Avenue in Necedah.

Once at the scene deputies contacted the female subject involved with the domestic disturbance, then attempted to contact the male subject who was still in the residence. Deputies were unable to contact the male after several attempts.

After deputies attempted to contact the male subject the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office negotiators attempted to contact the male but were also unsuccessful. The Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team arrived at the scene and took Jordon Broome, 31, of rural Necedah into custody without further incident.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County START team, Camp Douglas Ambulance and the Necedah Fire Department.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.