Suspect in Lyndon Station bar explosion charged

A suspect has now been charged in relation to the explosion at a Lyndon Station bar at the beginning of the month.

According to a release from Lyndon Station Police Department chief Jeremy Bonikowske, 43-year-old Heath L. Fjorden is facing five felony charges stemming from the incident at Beagle's Bar and Grill on Sept. 1. The charges filed in Juneau County Circuit Court are as follows.

Arson of building with intent to defraud (Class C)

Two counts of property damage by means of explosives (Class C)

Two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety (Class F)

A bench warrant for Fjorden has been issued. He was treated for burns while awaiting the charges while being detained by the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.

Beagle's Bar and Grill remains closed indefinitely following the explosion.

