Technology group helps Juneau County identify veteran burial sites

Colin Moten

Veterans' Service Officer Colin Moten discusses benefit changes in a report to the Juneau County Board in January 2020. He uses the Tyler Veterans' Benefits software to streamline the processes of locating burial sites and providing benefits for living veterans.

Tracking living and deceased veterans in Juneau County has had a streamlined process over the past four years.

The Juneau County Veterans Service Office provides and recommends services for living veterans in the county, as well as identifies burial sites for honoring deceased veterans on holidays such as Memorial Day and throughout the year.

Since 2018, the office has used Veterans' Benefits — a software from Texas-based technology firm Tyler Technologies — to speed their operations up and ensure services for more veterans and their families.

"We track where they are so that, when it comes to be Memorial Day, we can personally know how many flags because our county puts flags in the cemetery," said Juneau County Veterans Service Officer Colin Moten. "We also need to know where they are so that veterans organizations like American Legion and VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) go to place the flags, they know roughly how many they have."

He also said that he can use the software to track where the veteran passed away and which cemetery he/she is buried in. The office is working with Tyler Technologies to replace a comment section with fill-in fields, as that would provide more accurate, in-depth information.

The office tracks the information on burial sites through Tyler Veterans' Benefits, which is also used as a "case management software" and software for filing claims for living veterans with regards to benefits, according to Moten. Wisconsin veterans service offices track more information on veterans than many other states, according to Moten, and he said the software allows for more information to be entered.

Rikki Ragland, the media relations manager at Tyler Technologies, said the software, formerly known as ETK, helps veterans and their families access many benefits they are eligible for, along with identifying burial sites of deceased veterans.

"The Tyler software is used by Veteran Service Officers and offices to formulate, process, and administer Veterans benefits claims on behalf of Veterans," Ragland said in an email. "As part of this process, the Veteran Service Officer (VSO) works with the Veteran to capture a wide range of information including, but not limited to, the Veteran’s personal information, dependents and other important individuals, service record, and detailed medical history."

Ragland added that the software stores this information to help veterans service offices put together benefit Veterans Affairs (VA) claims that best suit each veteran. It also monitors claim status after submission to the VA.

Moten said that prior to having access to the software, the Juneau County VSO kept hardcopy records of information regarding veterans, which he explained to be a much more tedious process.

