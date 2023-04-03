Wisconsin's installment of a unique national art contest has been going on in Necedah since 1996, and a resident of a Madison suburb is its most recent winner.

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Contest in Wisconsin is hosted by the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge, and this year's "Best Of Show" winner is Sarah Waterworth, a 16-year-old resident of Oregon, Wisconsin, and student at Oregon High School. Her winning painting depicts a redheaded duck perched near a body of water, titled "Redhead on a Log."

According to the release announcing Waterworth's honor, the contest received 473 entries that were judged by a group including three members of the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge. Additional judges were from the Oh! Arts Cooperative in Mauston and the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.

Waterworth's entry, along with 35 others, will be showcased in two traveling displays across the state in May, according to the release. Her entry is also going to the national Federal Duck Stamp Contest at the National Conservation Training Center in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. More than 50 pieces of waterfowl artwork from across the country were entered into the contest.

Katie Goodwin, Necedah National Wildlife Refuge's Visitor Services Manager, discussed the contest in further detail from a local perspective.

"Necedah, other Wisconsin national wildlife refuges, state school districts, home schools, youth groups, and environmental educators use this program's curriculum as a way to connect students to nature through studying waterfowl and wetlands," said Goodwin in an email.

Wisconsin Duck Stamp Contest Info Anyone interested in getting involved with next year's Wisconsin Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Contest or the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge can contact Katie Goodwin at katie_goodwin@fws.gov or (608) 565-4403.

She further explained that students enrolled in the program learn about the needs of water-dwelling birds through hands-on activities, research, and outdoor field trips. Lessons learned from these activities then inspire artwork, which she described as a "visual term paper."

"Staff and volunteers at Necedah NWR love spring because it means spring migration brings more birds back to the refuge and Junior Duck Stamp artwork arrives," she said in her email. "Necedah is just one of many dedicated sites with mentors that love sharing nature with the public."

Contributors to the contest in Wisconsin include the Necedah National Wildlife Refuge and its support group, the Friends of Necedah NWR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Migratory Birds, and schools, environmental educators, volunteers, and artist mentors across the state.

Goodwin explained that the national Federal Duck Stamp Program began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Conservation and Hunting Stamp. The Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Contest began four years later with eight states participating. By 2000, all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories were participants.

The U.S. Congress recognized the program in 1994 with the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program Act, which authorizes the contest for schoolchildren and licenses and markets winning designs.

Any school-age student who is a U.S. citizen or resident alien can enter the contest. Students with entries are split into four groups by age. Waterworth is in Group 4, which is for students in grades 10-12 (15 to 18 years old). The other three groups are for kindergarten through third grade (Group 1), fourth through sixth grades (Group 2), and seventh through ninth grades (Group 3).