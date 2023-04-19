Most pet owners stick to well-known commercial pet foods, but Nathan Grey is looking to promote raw food brands and now has a store dedicated solely to it.

Grey, along with his girlfriend Tina Miller, opened Natural Carnivore on March 17 at 651 N Union Street on the north side of Mauston. It is adjacent to Grey's martial arts facility, Kaizen Tactical Martial Arts.

Grey and Miller developed a passion for pets and their health and sell strictly raw pet foods in the store. Raw pet food brands sold at Natural Carnivore include Primal, Vital Essentials, Stella and Chewys, Open Farms, and K&H. Inventory is nearly equally split between dog and cat foods. They do not sell any of the notable commercial pet food brands.

"We're politely advocating against that stuff," said Grey of the commercial brands. "We love our pets. We have had pets our whole life and the more we research the pet food industry, the more disturbing the information became. As we also researched the raw food, the more exciting it became."

Natural Carnivore has an inventory of canned raw meat foods, as well as a wide variety of treats made from meat. Innovative treats include duck heads and hearts, chicken necks, and collagen sticks. Grey also has a small section of treats that both dogs and cats can eat.

Grey and Miller raise Maine Coon cats from an area breeder and said raw food diets have improved their overall health and helped them gain muscle while losing fat. After seeing the benefits of the raw food diet, the breeder asked Grey and Miller to help with more of the cats.

"When we go to the vet, our vet will look at our cats and will say, 'Your cats are just amazing'," said Grey, adding that the veterinarians commend the appearance of the cats' fur, muscle structure, and teeth condition.

Veterinarians often discourage raw food diets to pet owners, according to Grey, allegedly because of influence from branding companies. Grey recommends watching "Pet Fooled", an independent film from 2016 documenting the pet food industry and its marketing campaigns.

"They're not nutritionists," said Grey of vets. "They're not trained to understand the benefits of this. Everybody that we've talked to that have fed their pets a raw food diet is, without a doubt, they all get excited talking about it."

Along with the raw pet food, Natural Carnivore has a small stock of collars and other pet essentials, but the owners' primary focus is food. Grey said that his goal is not just to sell the food, but to educate pet owners on the benefits of a raw diet.

"Everything that we get and sell is stuff that you cannot buy in your large franchise chain stores," said Grey.

The store also offers custom-built cat scratching posts made from trees and other natural components.

"It kind of fuses the aesthetic for human furniture along with the functionality and quality of life for your cat," said Grey.

He and Miller were motivated to start Natural Carnivore after getting positive reviews from people to whom they introduced the cats regarding their appearance and health.

"If you would have told me a year ago that we were going to own a pet food store, I would have laughed," said Grey. "This was just an opportunity for us to share that passion and growing demand for raw food for pets."

Grey is hoping to move Natural Carnivore to a larger, standalone facility in the future. More information about the store and its unique products is on its website.

