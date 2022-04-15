Three individuals arrested for stealing Necedah laundromat coin machine

Three individuals were arrested in Necedah for attempting to steal a coin machine from a laundromat.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on April 14, the Juneau County Communications Center received information of a probable burglary in progress, according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson. Multiple deputies responded and received information that two suspects were witnessed stealing the machine and loading it into a white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Approximately 11 minutes after the burglary tip, the sheriff's office located the vehicle traveling west on 32nd Street and performed a "high-risk traffic stop," the release said. The three suspects, 35-year-old Daniel Horwath of Tomahawk, 33-year-old Brian Thomas of Eagle River and 19-year-old Kimberly Guite of Marshfield, were arrested, according to the release.

The release stated that all three suspects were arrested on tentative charges of felony theft, entry into a locked coin box and criminal damage to property. Horwath and Guite were also tentatively charged with felony bail jumping, Horwath with three counts. Thomas also had warrants from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and Oneida County, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may follow, according to the release. C&S Towing and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Juneau County Sheriff's Department with the situation.