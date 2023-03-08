Families in Tomah and Monroe County who have lost loved ones are now receiving a keepsake in remembrance of those individuals.

Tomah Health Hospice Touch, a hospice and palliative care facility in the city, is crafting handmade teddy bears, called Memory Bears, to commemorate lost family members. The bears are made with clothing items from the deceased family member and contain a small, heart-shaped device that mimics the sound of a heartbeat.

The project was started by Tomah Health Hospice Touch’s previous volunteer coordinator, who preferred to remain anonymous. It kicked off upon the arrival of current post holder Chad Dobson.

“The idea came up by our former volunteer coordinator, and when we heard about it, we were so excited and started making plans of how to make this dream a reality,” said Siera Williams, the Director of Tomah Health’s Hospice Touch and Life Choices Palliative Care in a release from Tomah Health announcing the project.

Eric Prise, the marketing and public relations director for Tomah Health, said that all family members who are part of the hospice program are offered an opportunity to have Memory Bears created.

Williams added that the project began with a young family who had lost a loved one. She and Dobson figured the family would want a keepsake by which to remember the person so they commissioned a team of volunteers for sewing and “the rest was history,” according to the release.

“Our goal is always to create a legacy or a memory for the family members who are going to grieve the loss of a loved one,” said Williams in the release. “The Memory Bear project is so cool because it is something that they can keep forever and is a tangible item that they can hold when they are thinking about their loved one.”

Annette Eagan is one of the volunteers with the project who made the first bear. She called it a “worthwhile project” and said the bears were items families would “surely treasure.”

Dobson added in the release that the Memory Bears are part of legacy projects by Tomah Health Hospice Touch to honor loved ones. He said that the projects give currently living hospice patients a chance to process their lives, remember what they have done and memories they shared with loved ones.

“The patient and their loved ones can capture that and pass it down from generation to generation,” said Dobson in the release. “It’s a little piece left here on Earth of those that we love so very much.”

The Memory Bears project has made five bears as of Feb. 28 and is looking for more volunteers to help sew the bears. Dobson said Tomah Health Hospice Touch is looking for people who have experience in sewing. The facility purchases the sewing materials.

Tomah Health Hospice Touch Memory Bears Anyone interested in sewing Memory Bears for Tomah Health Hospice Touch may contact volunteer coordinator Chad Dobson at (608) 374-0250.

Dobson promoted the project to volunteers by saying that anyone who wishes to do so will provide “a good feeling knowing that what they are doing matters, while creating a memory for a family that will last forever.”